5-Star Georgia OLB MJ Sherman Transfers to Nebraska; Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Zavier Betts May Return (BOOM!)

More roster news to share!

Georgia edge rusher MJ Sherman committed to transfer to Nebraska after a weekend visit, per On3/HuskerOnline. Sherman was a five-star recruit in the 2020 class who considered Ohio State before choosing Georgia. In three seasons in Athens, Sherman was mostly a special teams contributor and backup, buried on the talent-rich Bulldogs roster. He had 15 career tackles, including one on a kickoff against TCU in the national championship game.

And confirmed by mom, apparently.

On3 also reports that Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has withdrawn from the transfer portal. He entered the portal in October, but now is apparently planning to return to Lincoln. Garcia-Castaneda made a huge splash in Nebraska’s season-opener in Dublin, catching four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, but saw playing time drop in September.

Things sure looked good for Nebraska after this opening touchdown:

And of course, being on the receiving end of this scramble:

Also, On3/HuskerOnline reports that Zavier Betts attended a team meeting in Lincoln Sunday night as players return for the spring semester. Betts withdrew from the team last spring, and then this fall was arrested on a misdemeanor charge from Iowa. During his time in Lincoln, Betts showed tremendous speed, which is a key attribute which is loved by Matt Rhule.

BOOM!