Wrestling: Huskers Pull Another Upset on Home Turf

The No. 16-ranked Huskers continued their run of dominance to start the Big Ten wrestling season on Sunday afternoon with a 22-15 win over No. 11 Northwestern.

Just two days after beating No. 12 Minnesota 21-9, the Huskers were impressive in their weekend at home. The Huskers won six of the ten matches and again saw a big upset in their favor.

The Huskers improve to 6-2 in duals and really put some people on notice with their pair of comfortable “upset” wins this weekend.

Match-By-Match Breakdown

125 pounds

The wrestler of the weekend for Nebraska has to be No. 8 Liam Cronin. The senior knocked off No. 3 Pat McKee 11-6 on Friday night before taking on No. 4 Michael DeAugustino on Sunday.

After a scoreless first period where Cronin showed off some really solid defense, DeAugustino struck first in the second with a quick escape to start the period. Later, a scramble ensued and Cronin was able to lock up a cradle in a wild position (see below) for a takedown before turning the Wildcat for four nearfall points to go up 6-1.

Starting on bottom in the third, Cronin was able to spin for a reversal. The Husker gave up an escape in search of a major decision and was able to get another takedown shortly after. Cronin then rode out the period for the 11-2 major decision win.

.@Liam_Cronin125 picks up his second top-5 win of the weekend with a 6-1 decision over #3 DeAugustino! ❤️‍ @HuskerWrestling x @B1GWrestling pic.twitter.com/oSdnAV1tfX — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) January 15, 2023

With two dominant wins over Nos. 3 and 4 in the rankings, Cronin is now 13-2 and is bound to find himself in the Top 5 going into next weekend’s showdown with No. 1 Spencer Lee of Iowa.

Team Score: Nebraska 4, Northwestern 0

133 pounds

Taking the mat for the second time since becoming eligible, Kyle Burwick faced Northwestern’s No. 11 Chris Cannon.

Cannon took the early lead late in the first period with a takedown before riding the period out. In the second, Burwick started on bottom and couldn’t get away as he was ridden for the full two minutes.

Burwick then cut Cannon loose for an escape to start the third period. Burwick then got in on a shot, but Cannon was able to turn it into a takedown of his own after a scramble, going up 5-0 over Burwick. Burwick did get on the board with an escape, but with riding-time Cannon got the 6-1 decision win.

With the loss, Burwick drops to 10-2 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 4, Northwestern 3

141 pounds

Nebraska’s No. 4 Brock Hardy continued his defensive dominance Sunday afternoon against Northwestern’s No. 10 Frankie Tal Shahar. Hardy beat No. 11 Jake Bergeland of Minnesota 9-0 via major decision on Friday night and again didn’t give up a single point against the WIldcats.

The two wrestled a scoreless first period before Hardy was able to ride Tal Shahar for the entire second period.

In the third, Hardy earned a quick escape before hitting a slick duck-under single-leg takedown to go up 3-0. Hardy then put on a hard ride and scored two stalling points on Tal Shahar. Hardy rode out the period and racked up 3:14 in riding time for the dominant 6-0 decision.

With the win, Hardy has now won 18 straight and is 19-2 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 7, Northwestern 3

149 pounds

Just a couple days after knocking off No. 18 Michael Blockhus, Nebraska’s Dayne Morton was again on the upset hunt against No. 4 Yahya Thomas of Northwestern.

After a scoreless first period, Morton started on bottom in the second and eventually got an escape but not before Thomas built up 1:39 in riding time.

The third started with an eventual escape from Thomas before the Wildcat got in on a deciding takedown to go up 3-1. Morton got the escape but couldn’t get in on a shot to end the match. With riding time, Thomas downed Morton 4-2.

With the loss, Morton is now 4-8 on the year but has proven to be competitive in the Big Ten.

Team Score: Nebraska 7, Northwestern 6

157 pounds

Facing another Top-10 opponent, Nebraska’s No. 1 Peyton Robb again found himself in a low-scoring match. Robb downed No. 10 Brayton Lee of Minnesota 2-0 on Friday before downing No. 9 Trevor Chumbley by an identical score Sunday afternoon.

After a scoreless first period, Robb rode out Chumbley for the entire second period. Robb then scored an escape to start the third for a 1-0 lead. The two wrestled a scoreless remainder of the match. With his 1:56 in riding time, Robb won the match via 2-0 decision.

With the win, Robb is now 17-0 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 10, Northwestern 6

165 pounds

Nebraska’s No. 21 Bubba Wilson took on Northwestern’s Maxx Mayfield, a Lincoln native.

After a scoreless first period, Wilson took the initial lead with a second-period escape.

In the third, Mayfield got a fast escape to tie things up at 1-all. Mayfield then was able to get in on a single leg for a takedown to go up 3-1. Wilson then tried to cartwheel out but was caught on his back for four nearfall points. Wilson earned a late escape but fell to Mayfield 7-2 via decision.

With the loss, Wilson is now 9-8 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 10, Northwestern 9

174 pounds

Nebraska’s No. 2 Mikey Labriola just keeps rolling. After downing No. 14 Bailee O’Reilly on Friday night, he beat Northwestern’s Ankhaa Enhmandakh handily.

Labriola started things with a first-period takedown and ride-out before scoring a quick escape to start the second. Labriola shot another low shot for a takedown and a 5-0 lead. After racking up a minute of riding time and scoring on a stalling point on Enhmandakh, Labriola cut the Wildcat loose before shooting a double-leg for a takedown and an 8-1 lead going into the third.

In the final period, Labriola cut Enhmandakh to start and was able to rack up four takedowns on the way to a 17-5 major decision with 2:23 in riding time.

Labriola is now 17-0 on the year with the win.

Team Score: Nebraska 14, Northwestern 9

184 pounds

Just a couple days after a heartbreaking loss in the final seconds to No. 11 Isaiah Salazar, Nebraska’s No. 15 Lenny Pinto took on Northwestern’s Jon Halvorsen.

Pinto started things with a takedown on a throw-by in the first period before giving up an escape. Pinto then scored another takedown on an inside trip before lifting Halvorsen for the most enormous mat return you will ever see. Seriously, check this out. He tacked on four back points as a result.

With an 8-1 lead after the first, Pinto added an escape point to start the second. Pinto again powered Halvorsen over for a takedown. After an escape by Halvorsen, Pinto shoots and gets another takedown to end the period with a 13-2 lead.

In the third, Pinto cut Halvorsen for an escape point and was able to get a late takedown with two seconds left for the 16-3 major decision with 2:23 in riding time.

Pinto is now 10-6 on the year with the win.

Team Score: Nebraska 18, Northwestern 9

197 pounds

After starting his Big Ten dual career with a 6-4 win over Michial Foy on Friday, Nebraska’s No. 15 Silas Allred took on Andrew Davison, an honorable mention in the national rankings.

The first period ended with Allred ahead 1-0 due to a singlet grab on Davison. Allred then displayed his dominance on top as he rode out the entire second period while scoring a stalling point along the way for a 2-0 lead.

Allred then scored a quick escape before taking Davison down on a go-behind. Allred scored another takedown on a go-behind before getting a third takedown late on his own shot. With the riding-time point (2:35), Allred earned a 10-2 major decision for a bonus team point.

197 | @silas_allred makes it 3 straight majors for the Huskers pic.twitter.com/YvZRry9YFF — Husker Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) January 15, 2023

With the win, Allred is 16-4 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 22, Northwestern 9

285 pounds

After a nice win over Garrett Joles on Friday night, Nebraska’s Cale Davidson took on No. 4 Lucas Davison of Northwestern.

It didn’t take long for Davison to show his dominance as he scored a quick takedown before turning the Husker over for the pinfall win in 43 seconds.

With the loss, Davidson falls to 8-11.

Team Score: Nebraska 22, Northwestern 15

What’s Next for Nebraska?

Nebraska travels this Friday to face No. 2 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 8 p.m. The dual will be televised on BTN.