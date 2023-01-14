Offensive Tackle Walter Rouse Flips To Oklahoma

Seems like just a few days ago we was celebrating Nebraska picking up a great portal transfer addition in Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse, but NO!

He has flipped to Oklahoma!

I know y’all want to scream about the transfer portal, but this kind of stuff has been going on forever.

Dadgummit!

Rouse stated:

“I never knew how the power of ones faith and gut intuition could so forcefully persuade a decision. That happened to me this week. On Friday, Jan. 13, I informed the head coach at the University of Oklahoma that I would be de-committing from the University of Nebraska and play my last year of eligibility as part of the 129th football team for the University of Oklahoma,”

To which Will Compton replied on Twitter:

“Trust in the lord with all your heart and go wherever gives you a larger amount of money” — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 14, 2023

I thought Compton’s response was... pretty accurate, actually.

Interesting times we’re living in with college football now.