Five Heart Podcast 311: Beefing Up the O-Line

It was announced this week that Stanford OL transfer Walter Rouse will be continuing his college football career at Nebraska. With his arrival as well as OL Ben Scott, the Nebraska offensive line got a bolster. The topic comes up about which position group is the healthiest and which still needs some help.

And the NCAA also came out with some updated regulated as far as transfer portal jumpers are concerned. So there’s a lot of transfer portal talk.

There’s a little about wrestling, the women’s basketball team and Kendall Moriarty’s amazing shot, and a vacated Big Ten Commissioner role.

Also - no more onside kick jokes, please.