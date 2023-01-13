Friday Flakes: NCAA Council Approves Legislation to Limit Second-Time Transfers

Finally the NCAA takes some steps to limit players jumping into the transfer portal.

According to CBSSPORTS.com:

The NCAA Division I Council approved legislation on Wednesday to limit waivers for second-time transfers. Now, undergraduate players who transfer will have specific guidelines they must meet in order to be eligible for immediate playing time starting with the 2023-24 season or risk sitting out a year in between transfers. First, a player can receive immediate eligibility if they have a physical injury or mental health condition that pushed them to transfer from a school. Additionally, the NCAA will consider “exigent circumstances” that could force a player to leave an institution — like sexual assault or abuse. No other factors will be considered, including academic considerations or playing time. The new NCAA rule only applies to undergraduate transfers. Players who graduate will still be eligible to play immediately at their next stops.

It does not go far enough in my opinion but it’s progress nonetheless.

I’ve been of the mind that there is an obligation that goes both ways when it comes to schools and players. I can respect that players should have the freedom to determine their future.

It’s my position that a player has to sit out a season when he transfers to another school unless a couple things have happened which includes anything that falls under “exigent circumstances.”

Also, a player has to sit out UNLESS his head coach or position coach has left or has been fired.

If you graduate, then you can transfer a thousand times if you want.

A move toward stability in college football would be good for the sport, even admittedly if it is at the expense of the players freedom.

Which is easy for me to say behind a keyboard and in my 30s.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Nebraska women's basketball dominates Penn State 80-51

After three tries, Nebraska women’s basketball helps Head Coach Amy Williams win her 300th career game. The Huskers dominated Penn State 80-51 on Wednesday.

After going 2-for-25 from behind the arc against Rutgers, Nebraska’s three-point shot was dialed in to start against Penn State.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Earth’s Ozone Layer Recovers as Airborne Chemicals Decline - WSJ

Airborne chemicals that destroy ozone are now declining for the first time, helping to repair the atmospheric layer that protects humans from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays, according to a new report by a U.N.-backed panel of scientists.

In a report released Monday by the United Nations Environment Program and the World Meteorological Organization, researchers found a significant thickening of the ozone layer, a region of the atmosphere from 9 to 18 miles high that absorbs ultraviolet rays and prevents them from reaching the Earth’s surface.

City I dislike: Los Angeles

City I think is overrated: KC

City I like: Washington DC

City I love: Chicago/San Diego

City I feel most myself in: Chicago

City I still need to visit: NYC

City I dream of living in: NYC - I think

Favorite city of all time: Chicago — Nate McHugh (@nmchugh85) January 11, 2023

What are yours?