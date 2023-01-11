BOOM!!!!!!!!!! STANFORD TRANSFER OT WALTER ROUSE IS N!!!!!!!!!

ARE YOU EXCITED?????? I'M EXCITED!!!!! CAN'T YOU TELL BY ALL CAPS?????

This is a pickup of gargantuan proportions! Nebraska landed the services of transfer offensive tackle Walter Rouse Wednesday night! Walter played his first three seasons at Stanford & was highly regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the country! You can tell I'm enthusiastic by the exclamation marks!

It is easy to see why Walter was one of the most hotly pursued players in the transfer portal to begin with. He has unreal movement and bend for his size. His hand placement and tenacity are unreal. He is the complete package at offensive tackle.

Of course, you never want to shoehorn anyone into a starting spot, particularly on the offensive line, but boy, is Walter 100% guaranteed to be a starter in 2023. It will take an act of God to stop him from being our starting left tackle week 0 in Minneapolis. Nebraska fans, national pundits, my grandmother who passed away in 2008 (RIP, I miss you every day ) all know that we had the worst starting offensive tackle tandem in college football the last two seasons. Turner Corcoran and Bryce benhart were prolific in their futility. The fact that neither of them have been processed is a testament to Matt Rhule's patience & belief that there is something salvageable there. If he likes it, I love it. #TrustTheProfessionals

According to On3, Nebraska now has the 17th best transfer portal class in the country. With news that we are shopping around for another receiver, look for that ranking to be on the up & up.

Welcome to Nebraska, Walter! GBR!