Nebraska WBB Trounces Penn State 80-51

First Quarter

Penn State scored first after a Sam Haiby turnover. Jaz Shelley made sure she was not shut out two games in a row as she hit a three on her first shot (3-2 Neb). Penn State is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers and they are doing that to Nebraska early. After two Lion free throws the score stagnated at 4-3 (PSU) for over 2 1⁄ 2 minutes.

After that Shelley three, the Huskers missed seven of them. Yikes.

Anni Stewart broke the drought with a three (6-4 Neb) which was followed by two from Callin Hake. The Lions grabbed a couple baskets of their own (12-8 Neb) at 4:31.

off the bench hot @callinh14 with back to back triples pic.twitter.com/3x4du7zaae — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) January 12, 2023

Out of the timeout, Hake was on fire as she hit a layup, driving to the basket. Maddie Krull drew an offensive foul. That was followed by an Alexis Markowski layup, assisted by Kendall Coley (16-8 Neb). A PSU basket was all the scoring the the next two+ minutes until a nifty putback by Markowski and layup by Haiby. Haiby was fouled and converted the three point play.

Nebraska 21 Penn State 10

Second Quarter

Penn State scored first in the quarter and there was not much more for offense for 90 seconds until a Maggie Mendelson basket. Scoring happened fast for the next minute and the Husker lead was 12 at the seven minute mark (26-14 Neb).

Anni Stewart blocked a shot and hit a basket, with a great Shelley assist, to extend the lead to 14 (28-14 Neb). The Lions’ full court press is not causing many issues for the Huskers right now. Issie Bourne took over for the next minute with a layup and then a three (33-14 Neb) at 5:14. Nebraska is on a 10-0 run.

PSU finally broke the run with a three (33-17 Neb). Both teams are turning the ball over at a high rate; 10 for the Lions and nine for the Huskers. The Huskers responded with a five point run; a Markowski putback and Hake three pointer for a 38-17 score at the media timeout.

The Lions went on an eleven point run (38-28 Neb) to cut into the Husker lead. Krull hit a three to end the half.

Nebraska 41 Penn State 28

Third Quarter

There was plenty of offense to be had as the Huskers opened up a 16 point lead in the first two minutes (46-30 Neb), behind a Haiby layup and Krull three. PSU again traded a two for a Husker three (Krull) making the score 49-32 in favor of Nebraska. A Markowski free throw gave the Huskers half a hundred (50-32 Neb) at the seven minute mark.

MADDI333



3rd triple of the night for @maddie_krull pic.twitter.com/sUhZk1p3iO — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) January 12, 2023

A Mendelson hook/floater late in the shot clock gave Nebraska a 20 point lead (52-32 Neb). A PSU free throw made it 52-33 at the media timeout.

AS they have most of the game, the Lions scored first out of the break and made it into a four point run (52-37 Neb). Two Haiby free throws broke the run (54-37 Neb) at 2:19. The scored stayed there for over a minute until two Markowski free throws and a Hake reverse layup added to the tally (58-37 Neb). A PSU free throw ended scoring for the quarter.

Hake at the break:



• 11 points

• 3-4 3FG



instant impact off the bench @callinh14 pic.twitter.com/IeqNupEFrr — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) January 12, 2023

Nebraska 58 PSU 38

Fourth Quarter

A Krull layup (and one) opened scoring for the final frame (61-38 Neb). Krull is now the second Husker in double digits (12) for scoring (Hake has 13). A Bourne three gave her her 999th point as a Husker and a Shelley layup extended the run (66-38 Neb) and forced the Lions to use a timeout.

Jaz Shelley has a shot at a triple double as she currently sits at eight points, nine assists and eight rebounds with 8:06 left.

The lead is now 30! Mendelson assisted a Krull layup with a long pass downcourt. Issie Bourne hit her 1000th (and 1001st) points on another press-breaking pass. A Shelley layup put her into double digits as well. That is four Huskers in double figures for the game, including both Aussies on Australia Night. Penn State needed another timeout at 6:48 with a 72-38 Husker lead.

Bourne to hoop.



With her last bucket, @BourneIsabelle became the 36th 1000 point scorer in Nebraska WBB History! #GBR pic.twitter.com/6oBboYpoVv — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) January 12, 2023

Alexis Markowski is close to ANOTHER double double with 14 rebounds and nine points.

Jaz Shelley is now one rebound away from the triple double. However, she is on the bench and with a 30+ point lead, she may not come back in.

At the midpoint of the quarter, the score stood at 75-41 Nebraska.

Markowski reached her double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Final. Nebraska 80 Penn State 51

Stats and Thoughts

Every Husker except for one (Coley) scored. Kendall Moriarty threw up a sideways, one-armed shot from half court to get on the board as the final horn sounded.

Amy Williams got her 300th win as a head coach.

Issie Bourne joined the 1000 point club.

Top scorers:

Callin Hake (16)

Maddie Krull (14)

Alexis Markowski (11)

Jaz Shelley and Issie Bourne (10)

Top rebounders:

Markowski (15)

Shelley (9)

Sam Haiby (6)

Shelley had 10 assists and Haiby four. Shelley, Haiby and Anni Stewart each blocked two shots.

The Huskers shot 45% from the field (30-67); 46% from the three point line (13-28) while holding the Lady Lions to 29% (18-63) from the field and 24% (5-21) from long range.

Nebraska outrebounded Penn State 52-33 but committed 22 turnovers (PSU had 19).

It is good that the Huskers gained some momentum after a three game losing streak. #3 Ohio State comes to town this weekend and the Huskers will need some good mojo for the upset.nc