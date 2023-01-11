Wednesday Flakes Brings You Conference Play

Nebraska had a rough loss with glimmers of hope to a better than advertised Illini team last night in Lincoln. That’s about all I can say.

Bring on #3 Purdue. Maybe instead of losing in overtime to one of the top teams in the nation the Huskers can pull off the win.

Oh yeah, it’s in East Lafayette. As you all know, the Big Ten is not an easy league to play on the road. The Big Ten isn’t exactly top heavy this season but the middle is looking like it will be a bloodbath. The Huskers will need every win they can get moving forward and it will not be easy.

Enjoy the winter, folks. It’s a cold one.

