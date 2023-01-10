Nebraska Huskers fall 76-50 to Illinois

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team suffered a tough setback Tuesday night at home in a 76-50 defeat at home to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Huskers ended the game on a 17-1 run by the Illini with a 4:43 scoring drought.

Sam Griesel led Nebraska in scoring with 12 points while Wilhelm Breidenbach added 11 to round out double figure scorers. Illinois was led by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 25 points, leading five total Illini in double figures.

Nebraska kept this one close through the first half until the final minutes. Illinois opened up its first double digit lead of the night on a second-chance free throw by Ty Rodgers pushed the Illini’s lead to 30-20 with 2:19 remaining. The Huskers were able to respond with a 3-pointer by Lawrence Jamarques, but Illinois ended the half up 34-23.

The second half started out quickly for Nebraska, cutting the Illini’s lead to just five, trailing 34-29 on a layup by C.J. Wilcher less than two minutes into the action. Illinous mounted a 12-2 run from there to take a 48-31 lead and never looked back. The Huskers cut it to 10, trailing 59-49 with 6:20 remaining and that was all she wrote. Illinois mounted its 17-1 run from there and that was the ball game.

The Huskers return to action at No. 3 Purdue on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Central Time. The game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.