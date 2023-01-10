Nebrasketball: Illinois Fighting Illini Game Thread

Huskers after dark.— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 10, 2023
Illinois
PBA
⌚️ 8pm CT
@BigTenNetwork
@HuskersRadio pic.twitter.com/6ecKOunN4F
- When: Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m. CT/9:00 ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
-
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
- Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 3-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 135.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Illinois No. 34 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 10-5 (1-3)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Record at ILL: 104-71 (6th year)
Career Record: 213-98 (10th year)
Nebraska No. 84 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 9-7 (2-3)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 33-74 (4th year)
Career Record: 148-130 (9th year)
