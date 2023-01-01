 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ohio State’s Heartbreaking Loss To Georgia As The Clock Strikes Midnight on New Year’s Eve

By Jon Johnston
/ new
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal to lose 42-41 to Georgia, destroying the Buckeyes’ hopes of a national title. This we know.

But did you know the kick happened at nearly the exact second the ball dropped to signify the New Year in Times Square?

So imagine all that anticipation, all those human emotions coming together in one single moment. Now imagine you’re in a bar in Columbus, Ohio, with tons of other Buckeye fans and the bar you’re in decides to drop balloons at the moment your hopes and dreams are destroyed.

Here is the Timothy Burke tweet:

Here’s the poor bastard Bill’s tweet:

Bill was at the bar I mentioned in the video. It’d be interesting to find a video of what happened in that bar, so if you happen to find it, please post it in the comments.

Get A CN Hoodie!

Go here!

Corn Nation Hoodie

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...