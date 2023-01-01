Ohio State’s Heartbreaking Loss To Georgia As The Clock Strikes Midnight on New Year’s Eve

Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal to lose 42-41 to Georgia, destroying the Buckeyes’ hopes of a national title. This we know.

But did you know the kick happened at nearly the exact second the ball dropped to signify the New Year in Times Square?

So imagine all that anticipation, all those human emotions coming together in one single moment. Now imagine you’re in a bar in Columbus, Ohio, with tons of other Buckeye fans and the bar you’re in decides to drop balloons at the moment your hopes and dreams are destroyed.

Here is the Timothy Burke tweet:

By request, here is the multicam view of the feed from Times Square, All-22, and ESPN, Georgia, and Ohio State radio calls, as it happened onscreen live: pic.twitter.com/k775T4VNTo — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2023

Here’s the poor bastard Bill’s tweet:

Bill was at the bar I mentioned in the video. It’d be interesting to find a video of what happened in that bar, so if you happen to find it, please post it in the comments.

watching this at a bar that dropped balloons right at midnight in the worst read of the room in human history — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) January 1, 2023

Go here!