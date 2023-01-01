Nebraska WBB vs Indiana Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 4/3 Indiana Hoosiers (12-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Sunday, January 1, 2023, Noon (CT)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall - Bloomington, Indiana

Live TV: ESPN [Courtney Lyle (PBP), Carolyn Peck (Analyst)]

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM/1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Scouting the No. 4/3 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 4 Indiana heads into Sunday’s game at 12-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten after suffering its first loss of the season at Michigan State (83-78) on Thursday in East Lansing. All-Big Ten forward Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 32 points and 12 rebounds.

Holmes, a 6-3 senior on the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List, is averaging team bests of 20.8 points and 7.5 rebounds. Holmes is hitting 69.1 percent of her field goals. In her only previous career start against Nebraska in 2020-21, Holmes had 16 points and five rebounds. She averaged 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games against the Huskers off the bench in 2019-20.

The Hoosiers have missed All-American Grace Berger the past seven games. The 6-0 graduate guard averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the first six contests in a point guard role for IU this year. She has missed the past seven games with injury.

Last season, Holmes did not play in either No. 6 Indiana’s 72-65 win over the Huskers in Bloomington (Jan. 13, 2022) or in Nebraska’s 72-55 victory over No. 5 Indiana in Lincoln (Feb. 14, 2022). Berger led Indiana in both games against NU, scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the home win and managing 20 points and three boards in the road loss to the Huskers.

With the injuries to Berger and former starter Kiandra Browne, and the losses of Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Ali Patberg and Aleksa Gulbe to graduation, Indiana’s starting five is expected to feature five new faces from last year’s matchups with Nebraska.

Nebraska vs. Indiana Series HistoryIndiana leads the all-time series with Nebraska, 10-6, but the Huskers knocked off No. 5 Indiana 72-55 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln (Feb. 14, 2022) in the last meeting between the two schools

Nebraska’s win, which featured five Huskers in double figures led by 14 points apiece from Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby, snapped a six-game winning streak for the Hoosiers in the series with Nebraska. Alexis Markowski added a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Isabelle Bourne pitched in 10 points. Allison Weidner contributed 11 points off the bench in her last game as a non-starter for the Huskers.