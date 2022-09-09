Nebrasketball sets tv and tipoff time for two P6 non-conference games

As the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team inches ever closer to the 2022-2023 season, excitement seems to be mounting just as much as the scheduling news of late (okay, not really). With the Big Ten Conference’s 20-game season schedule for Nebraska being released yesterday, two of the non-conference matchups against other Power-Six teams now have television and tipoff times announced.

Non-Con Tip-Off Times:



At St. John's

↳ Nov. 17 • 5:30pm CT • FS1



At Creighton

↳ Dec. 4 • 3:30pm CT • FS1

The Big East released its schedule for the season and the Huskers will face off against two of teams from the league. As a result, fans now know the tipoff and television information for games at St. John’s in the Gavitt Tipoff Games and at Creighton in the annual intrastate clash.

Nebraska will travel to take on St. John’s on Thursday, Nov. 7 with the game tipping off at 5:30 p.m. CT. It will be broadcast on FS1.

The trip over to Omaha by UNL to take on Creighton on Sunday, Dec. 4 will tipoff at 3:30 p.m. It will also be broadcast on FS1.