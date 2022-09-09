Friday Night Football Game Thread

Hello to another fun filled football Friday night here at Corn Nation!

Tonight is a lighter fare than last week when we had a full slate of games to open up the season with. In fact, it’s not really even that pretty of a slate either if we are being honest.

But, you have nothing else better to do tonight so here are the games for your viewing pleasure.

The big “name” game this evening is Louisville at UCF at 6:30pm. The Cardinals try to rebound from their week one loss by going down south the land of Disney where they will take on the UCF Knights. This may not be the prettiest game but it’s a game and if anything you might be able to see some offensive fireworks from UCF.

Also of note is Boise State at New Mexico at 8:00pm. Boise State is not exactly the Boise State of old but they are still fun to watch. Like Louisville, they are looking for their first win of the season. New Mexico usually stinks but they did blow up FCS Maine last week so maybe they will ride that win into an upset of the Broncos.

It’s a Mountain West showdown so you know I will be watching.

Any who, enjoy your evening and have a blessed night.