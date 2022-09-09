Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Georgia Southern

Whoooo! It wasn’t pretty, but Nebraska got their first win in the books last Saturday.

This week is going to be an even better win and here are the reasons why:

#1 NORMAL, REGULAR KICKS TO THE BACK OF THE ENDZONE

The last two weeks we’ve seen some interesting kick choices from the Nebraska Special Teams. You may remember a poorly timed on side and a “squib” kick that didn’t exactly go as planned.

This week all of the kick offs are going to be in the end zone. Standard touchbacks, that’s the key.

#2 ANTHONY GRANT AND CO.

Anthony Grant has proved to be the kind of running back that Nebraska has needed for quite some time. He had over 100 yards in both of the first two games. The first from a Nebraska running back since 2018. He was also named the Big Ten’s Co- Offensive Player of the Week, this was also something that Nebraska hasn’t had happen since 2018. Look for another big game from Grant this week.

Anthony Grant isn’t the only running back who impressed people last week. Ajay Allen also looked like he’s got some great potential. I’m also hoping to see what Rahmir Johnson can bring to the table this week. He is listed as a running back, but the talk has been all about his new role as a wideback. A bit of wide receiver/running back hybrid.

#3 TACKLING

Anyone who’s watched the last two games can see that Nebraska’s defense has been lacking on the first contact tackling. This week we are going to see better tackling from the Huskers.

#4 TURNOVERS

Nebraska has had seven turnovers in two games. That’s not great. This week things are going to get cleaned up and Nebraska’s offense is going to play a clean game. The defense is also going to get a couple turnovers to put that turnover margin in the positive.

#5 THEY ARE FIGURING OUT HOW TO WIN

Last week the first half, really most of the first three quarters didn’t go exactly how the Huskers were expecting them to. Past Husker teams would’ve fought hard to come back, but made enough mistakes that they would’ve just lost by one score. This team fought back and started to click more, with less mistakes as the game went on. That win will give them the confidence for this to be a big win like everyone is expecting. Wins beget wins.