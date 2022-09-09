Friday Flakes: NASA’s Astronauts Drank Too Much on the Moon

You want to know why we haven’t been to Mars yet?

Because NASA is obviously getting these Astronauts drunk before they send them out to walk on the Moon.

The outtakes of NASA astronauts trying to walk on the moon are amazing. pic.twitter.com/MVviyifDQF — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) September 7, 2022

Davante Adams finds his bliss en route to the Las Vegas Raiders

Reunited with good friend Derek Carr, he's the happiest he's ever been and finally ready to let the world see a more personal side. But don't confuse contentment with complacency. Defensive backs should still be very, very afraid.

Inside the Russell Wilson-Seattle Seahawks drama that led to the Denver Broncos trade

SEATED NEXT TO his wife and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a luxury suite at Raymond James Stadium, Russell Wilson watched Super Bowl LV and stewed.

To Wilson, who was in Tampa, Florida, to receive his Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the game was an unsettling reminder of what he wanted and didn't have, of where his career was after nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as compared to the quarterbacks on the field before him. On one side, there was Tom Brady getting hit twice all night, winning his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 and doing it with a collection of marquee players, several of whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had signed at his request. On the other side, there was Patrick Mahomes throwing 49 times in a pass-happy Kansas City Chiefs offense that had helped him win an MVP.

Qatar warns World Cup fans about sneaking alcohol into country

Fans travelling to the 2022 World Cup will not be able to take alcohol for personal consumption into Qatar, with the head of the country's safety and security committee saying that "specific measures" are in place to take action against anyone attempting to smuggle liquor in their luggage.

Radio host Doug Gottlieb admits he made false claim on Freddie Freeman contract talks with Atlanta Braves

A radio host has admitted he falsely claimed agent Casey Close never informed first baseman Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves' last contract offer.

Doug Gottlieb tweeted on June 29 that "Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer." Close and Excel Sports Management sued Gottlieb in mid-July in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging defamation by libel.

Should the Rams be worried about Matthew Stafford’s elbow? The Bills are about to tell us

One of the offseason's biggest (and strangely quietest) storylines is about to get some resolution, because there won't be anywhere to hide in trying to keep pace with Buffalo's high-octane offense.

Jazz reportedly say they didn’t trade Mitchell to Cavaliers out of spite, it was best for team

There are reasons to question the Jazz's decisions in this trade, but spite was not the motivation.

Chess world rocked by cheating accusations as prodigy insists he is now ‘clean’

The top US player Hans Niemann was forced to deny accusations of cheating after beating the World No 1 Magnus Carlsen, but admitted to doing so in the past

Trey Lance's self-deprecating one-liner on not being named 49ers captain

Although the new QB1, Trey Lance understands not being named one of the 49ers' captains this year.

Nick Saban on alert about horns-down penalty ahead of Alabama football vs. Texas

Depending on how it is used in the direction of Texas players during a game, it can result in a taunting penalty, as assessed by Big 12 officials. Saban was asked Wednesday if he had mentioned that there are potential penalties for the horns down gesture to his team.

Thursday nuggets: Frost gives final updates leading up to Georgia Southern - On3 ($)

Here is a full recap of what head coach Scott Frost had to say following Nebraska’s practice on Thursday morning…

"Ask the Expert" Week Three: Georgia Southern takes and prediction - On3 ($)

To get some perspective on the matchup, HuskerOnline caught up with Nathan Dominitz of the Savannah Morning News in this weeks “Ask the Expert” breakdown. Here are his takes and predictions for this weekend:

Former Huskers on NFL rosters as the 2022 regular season begins

The NFL regular season gets underway on Thursday night with the Bills and Rams squaring off.

A number of former Husker players will be making their NFL debuts, while others learned last week that they have a spot on practice rosters with a chance to impress teams with the hope of getting added to a 53-man roster down the road.

Firefighters Battling Wild Blazes Are Suffering From Anxiety, Addiction—and Can’t Find Help - WSJ ($)

As wildfires worsen and stress rises, the government is trying to increase resources. ‘I couldn’t get anyone to help me.’

How Far Can You Go By Train in Five Hours?

This map shows you how far you can travel from each station in Europe in less than 5 hours.

All 75 Stephen King Books, Ranked

We're sorting through all the exhilarating highs, bewildering lows, and many unexpected diversions.

Novelty fallacy: why new isn’t always better - Ness Labs

The most recent smartphone, the latest tool, the hottest trend… Humans are naturally attracted to novelty, whether it’s new objects or new ideas. In the modern world, our desire to be on the cutting edge of technology only exacerbates the appeal of adopting the newest innovations. However, there is danger in blindly embracing something new without first examining it with a critical eye. This is known as the novelty fallacy, also known as the novelty bias.

You’re Weekly Shel Silverstein Poem

WHY IS IT?

Why is it some mornings

Your clothes just don’t fit?

Your pants are too short

To bend over or sit,

Your sleeves are too long

And your hat is too tight —

Why is it some mornings

Your clothes don’t feel right?