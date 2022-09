Nebraska Cornhuskers release 2022-2023 Big Ten Conference Schedule

The 2022-2023 Nebraska Cornhuskers’ men’s basketball team’s full 20-game Big Ten Conference schedule is officially out. The season will be a pivotal one for fourth-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, but the schedule is certainly a rough one even in what is predicted to be a down year in the Big Ten.

As previously announced, Nebraska fans can find the full-conference schedule on Corn Nation already. The 2022-2023 Big Ten schedule is as follows:

Dec. 7 - at Indiana

Dec. 10 - Purdue

Dec. 29 - Iowa

Jan. 3 - at Michigan State

Jan. 7 - at Minnesota

Jan. 10 - Illinois

Jan. 13 - at Purdue

Jan. 18 - Ohio State

Jan. 21 - at Penn State

Jan. 24 - Northwestern

Jan. 28 - at Maryland

Jan. 31 - at Illinois

Feb. 5 - Penn State

Feb. 8 - at Michigan

Feb. 11 - Wisconsin

Feb. 14 - at Rutgers

Feb. 19 - Maryland

Feb. 25 - Minnesota

Feb. 28 - Michigan State

March 5 - at Iowa

You can find the full season schedule, including non-conference games, below.