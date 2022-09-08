Odds For Every Big Ten Team This Week Including Nebraska!

Welcome to Week 2 of college football!

Below are the odds for every Big Ten game this weekend, plus Alabama and Texas and maybe a couple others.

There are a lot of scrubs games this weekend; every Big Ten that has odds available is favored by double digits except Iowa over Iowa State by three. Given the nature of Iowa football, a 3-point win might just as well be a blow out.

Saturday, Sept. 10

11:00 AM

No. 1 Alabama at Texas | FOX

Alabama is favored by 20 - OU is 65.5

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State | Big Ten Network

Ohio State favored by 44.5 - OU is 68.5

Western Illinois at Minnesota | Big Ten Network

None available yet.

Duke at Northwestern | FS1

Northwestern favored by 10 - OU is 58

Ohio at Penn State | ABC

Penn State is favored by 25.5 - OU is 54

2:30 PM

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin | FOX

Wisconsin favored by 17.5 - OU is 49

3:00 PM

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State | Big Ten Network

Sparty favored by 34.5 - OU is 56

Iowa State at Iowa | Big Ten Network - El Assico!

Iowa favored by 3.5 - OU is 40

Virginia at Illinois | ESPNU

Illinois favored by 4.5 - OU is 57

Indiana State at Purdue | Big Ten Network

None available yet.

6:00 PM

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma | ESPN+

Sooners favored by 33.5 - OU is 72.5

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida | ESPN

Florida favored by 6 - OU is 52.5

6:30 PM

Georgia Southern at Nebraska | FS1

Nebraska is favored by 23.5 - OU is 62.5

7:00 PM

Hawai’i at No. 4 Michigan | Big Ten Network

Michigan favored by 51.5 - OU is 67

Idaho at Indiana | Big Ten Network

None available yet.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.