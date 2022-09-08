Odds For Every Big Ten Team This Week Including Nebraska!

Welcome to Week 2 of college football!
Below are the odds for every Big Ten game this weekend, plus Alabama and Texas and maybe a couple others.
There are a lot of scrubs games this weekend; every Big Ten that has odds available is favored by double digits except Iowa over Iowa State by three. Given the nature of Iowa football, a 3-point win might just as well be a blow out.
Saturday, Sept. 10
11:00 AM
Alabama is favored by 20 - OU is 65.5
Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State | Big Ten Network
Ohio State favored by 44.5 - OU is 68.5
Western Illinois at Minnesota | Big Ten Network
None available yet.
Northwestern favored by 10 - OU is 58
Penn State is favored by 25.5 - OU is 54
2:30 PM
Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin | FOX
Wisconsin favored by 17.5 - OU is 49
3:00 PM
Akron at No. 14 Michigan State | Big Ten Network
Sparty favored by 34.5 - OU is 56
Iowa State at Iowa | Big Ten Network - El Assico!
Iowa favored by 3.5 - OU is 40
Illinois favored by 4.5 - OU is 57
Indiana State at Purdue | Big Ten Network
None available yet.
6:00 PM
Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma | ESPN+
Sooners favored by 33.5 - OU is 72.5
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida | ESPN
Florida favored by 6 - OU is 52.5
6:30 PM
Georgia Southern at Nebraska | FS1
Nebraska is favored by 23.5 - OU is 62.5
7:00 PM
Hawai’i at No. 4 Michigan | Big Ten Network
Michigan favored by 51.5 - OU is 67
Idaho at Indiana | Big Ten Network
None available yet.
