Nebraska to Wear Alternate Uniforms this Saturday Against Georgia Southern

To be honest, I thought they were going to pump out the alternate uniforms for the Oklahoma game. Instead, it looks like the alternates are coming out for the Georgia State game this coming Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
In case you haven’t heard the alternate uniforms are honoring the 1983 Nebraska football team which is known as the Scoring Explosion.
The Scoring Explosion — a tribute to the legendary 1983 Huskers— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 15, 2022
#GBR pic.twitter.com/ipLDDIz7nc
The following is from the Game Notes sent out by the Athletic Department:
Nebraska will wear alternate uniforms for Saturday’s matchup with Georgia Southern. The alternate uniform is a tribute to Nebraska’s 1983 Scoring Explosion team and features a design similar to that era of Husker football. The 1983 team was undefeated in the regular season and finished No. 2 in the national polls with a 12-1 record. The Huskers led the nation in rushing and scoring offense, averaging 401.7 rushing yards and 52.0 points per game, respectively.
Nebraska coaches will also wear special polos and hats from the TWO55 collection on Saturday, as Nebraska Athletics launches year two for the program.
The TWO55 Collection, which derives its name from Hall of Fame Coach Thomas William Osborne and his record of 255 wins, is designed to connect style with Nebraska pride in a specially curated fashion collection. TWO55 includes merchandise from top Nebraska licensees, including adidas,
Cutter & Buck, Peter Millar, Antigua and Game Day Couture, among others.
The TWO55 Collection honors Coach Osborne’s legacy off the field with 50 percent of the royalties generated from every TWO55 item sold benefitting the mission of Tom and Nancy Osborne’s TeamMates Mentoring Program.
