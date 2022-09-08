Nebraska to Wear Alternate Uniforms this Saturday Against Georgia Southern

To be honest, I thought they were going to pump out the alternate uniforms for the Oklahoma game. Instead, it looks like the alternates are coming out for the Georgia State game this coming Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

In case you haven’t heard the alternate uniforms are honoring the 1983 Nebraska football team which is known as the Scoring Explosion.

The Scoring Explosion — a tribute to the legendary 1983 Huskers

The Scoring Explosion — a tribute to the legendary 1983 Huskers

The following is from the Game Notes sent out by the Athletic Department: