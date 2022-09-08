How to watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern in Week 2

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue the 2022 season Saturday at Memorial Stadium with the Georgia Southern Eagles visiting Lincoln. The Huskers enter the matchup 1-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the home opening victory over North Dakota marked the fourth straight win dating back to 2019’s home opening victory over South Alabama.

Nebraska has won 35 of its past 37 home openers, including four of five under head coach Scott Frost. Saturday’s matchup also marks the 384th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium, a streak dating back to the 1962 season.

Saturday’s matchup against Georgia Southern marks the first ever between the two programs. Nebraska is, however, 15-2 all-time against Sun Belt Conference members. The most recent game against a member of the Sun Belt came in 2019 against South Alabama, and 16 of the 17 matchups have been played in Lincoln.

The Eagles enter the game 1-0 on the season, having defeated Morgan State in the season opener 59-7. Head coach Clay Helton is in his first season leading Georgia Southern, but the team went 3-9 last season with a 2-6 record in league play. Similar to his team, Clay Helton has never coached against Nebraska as a head coach, either.

The Huskers will be breaking out the new alternate uniform for Saturday’s matchup. The new throwback uniforms recognize the 1983 “Scoring Explosion” season. The game will also include Ag Day at Memorial Stadium, with Nebraska planning several presentations honoring the state’s agricultural background. In addition, the 2022 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame will be honored before the game.

Date/Time: September 10, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

Series Record: First meeting all-time

TV: The game will be televised on FS1 with play-by-play by Noah Eagle and analyst Mark Helfrich. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Brenden Stai, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for 64 degrees. There is a 63 percent chance of rain predicted with winds around 12 mph.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook Nebraska is a 23.5-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 62.5.

Trivia

Nebraska running back Anthony Grant has topped the century mark on the ground in each of the first two games. He is the first UNL running back with consecutive 100- yard games since 2018.

In addition, eight of Nebraska’s nine touchdowns this season have been scored by players who had not previously scored a touchdown in a Husker uniform. Anthony Grant (4), Casey Thompson (1), Nate Boerkircher (1), Ajay Allen (1), and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (1) have all scored their first TDs at Nebraska in the first two games.

Saturday’s matchup also marks the second game in a four-game homestand for the Huskers. The 2022 season marks the first time Nebraska has played four straight home games since opening the 2013 campaign with five straight games at Memorial Stadium. It also marks the fifth time since 2000 Nebraska has had a homestand of four games or longer (the others being 2002, 2005, 2008, and 2013).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.