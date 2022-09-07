2023 Guard Decommits from Nebraska

Just a few weeks into the fall semester and Nebrasketball has lost one of the pledges from the 2023 recruiting class.

Chase Clemmons has decommited and will continue to look for a new place to take his talents. Chase is a three start guard from Greenville, South Carolina. He is a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowens who most recently played for the Huskers.

Like most players who decommit, it doesn’t mean forever. There is a chance that Chase could come back and play for the Huskers. However, Nebraska is in need of a point guard and will most likely keep looking for a replacement in the class.

Chase had interest from the likes of Georgetown, Georgia, Xavier, and Houston before he committed to the Huskers back on June 3rd. So, he has interest in some decent basketball schools.

The Huskers now have just one player for the 2023 class with small forward Eli Rice who committed back in August.