Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Thought Of Future Nebrasketball

Believe it or not but basketball is not too far off. The conference schedule will be dropping this week and we will all be basing our winter activities off of it.

Well, some of us will be...

Any who, football just started but before you know it shoes will be squeaking up the hardwood and we will all be enjoying what is known as Nebrasketball.

Okay, that and I am at a loss for what to write this morning. Enjoy today’s flakes.

Mankilling Mastodons

Who called Nebraska’s plays? It doesn’t matter: Upon Further Review - The Athletic

Plus, a closer look at 11 key Huskers players as Nebraska readies for Georgia Southern with Oklahoma looming.

College volleyball rankings: Texas, Nebraska on top, San Diego and Ohio State remain in latest Power 10 | NCAA.com

Take a look at NCAA.com's latest women's volleyball Power 10 rankings after week two. Pittsburgh moved in for the first time this season, Ohio State hangs on, and Texas and Nebraska remain on top.

Dave Feit: Cleaning Up a Mess - All Huskers

Better late than never for Nebraska football against FCS foe North Dakota

Nebraska's Mark Whipple says Georgia Southern Has Athletes, Motivation - All Huskers

Coordinators speak after Tuesday’s Husker football practice

Practice cliffs: Hausmann's trial by fire; Chinander's assessment through two games; and Georgia Southern's aerial attack - On3

After seeing limited time in the opener, Husker true freshman backer Ernest Hausmann started against North Dakota, and generally held up well.

Other News From The Sporting World

The Ringer's 2022 QB Rankings

Everything you need to know about the NFL's top passers.

Bears Reveal What Arlington Heights Stadium Campus Could Look Like

Arlington Park would be "much more than a stadium project," with entertainment, retail and housing, according to the team.

USC QB Caleb Williams Releases 'Seize the Awkward' PSA for Mental Health Awareness | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is doing more than just throwing touchdown passes this fall.

Minor leaguers back MLBPA with union authorization cards - The Washington Post

That minor leaguers would unionize never seemed imminent. That the MLBPA would serve as the organizing force behind their unionization was never obvious.

2022 NFL preview: Bold predictions, final record for each team, plus playoff picks and Super Bowl LVII winner - CBSSports.com

Is your favorite team going to make it to Super Bowl LVII? Find out here

Yellow Journalism

What kind of prime minister will Liz Truss be? | The Economist

Britain’s next leader is a small-state conservative in a big-state era | Britain

Juul to Pay $438.5 Million to Settle Probe Over Underage Vaping - WSJ

Deal with e-cigarette maker includes 33 states and Puerto Rico

Trent Reznor Told Fans He Had "Tears in My F*cking Eyes" Watching the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show | MetalSucks

During a recent Nine Inch Nails show, frontman Trent Reznor got a little emotional talking about the Taylor Hawkins tribute show.

Podcast Schmodcast

