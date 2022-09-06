 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 1 Cobs: Fake Punts, Special Teams Blunders and a Touchdown Cannon

Cob nominations are back for another crazy season of college football!

By Nathaniel Perlow
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 South Dakota State at Iowa

The cobs are back! Let’s slide into the Week One nominations.

Navy

Poor start to the season for the Midshipmen by losing to the Angry Blue Hens of Delaware.

South Carolina State punter/running back Tyler Smith

This was the second fake punt the Bulldogs attempted on this drive. Let’s just say this one didn’t go so well.

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan

This is so bad that it looks like he was trying to throw the game.

Virginia Tech special teams

Everything completely fell apart for the Hokies here.

Arizona special teams

This is what happens when you don’t communicate on special teams.

LSU Special Teams

What a way for Brian Kelly to lose his opening game as LSU head coach

East Tennessee State Touchdown Cannon

What a boneheaded move to throw off your own kicker.

We have an epic selection of cob nominations for Week 1 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week One

view results
  • 0%
    Navy
    (0 votes)
  • 13%
    Tyler Smith
    (10 votes)
  • 5%
    Chance Nolan
    (4 votes)
  • 19%
    Virginia Tech special teams
    (14 votes)
  • 23%
    Arizona special teams
    (17 votes)
  • 28%
    LSU special teams
    (21 votes)
  • 9%
    ETSU Touchdown Cannon
    (7 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

