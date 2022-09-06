Week 1 Cobs: Fake Punts, Special Teams Blunders and a Touchdown Cannon

The cobs are back! Let’s slide into the Week One nominations.
September 3, 2022
Navy
Poor start to the season for the Midshipmen by losing to the Angry Blue Hens of Delaware.
What a play, Nolan Henderson @UDBlueHens pic.twitter.com/txtl1a6K4C— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 3, 2022
South Carolina State punter/running back Tyler Smith
This was the second fake punt the Bulldogs attempted on this drive. Let’s just say this one didn’t go so well.
What the hell was this pic.twitter.com/jEO3VqIAGL— Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 1, 2022
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan
This is so bad that it looks like he was trying to throw the game.
September 4, 2022
Virginia Tech special teams
Everything completely fell apart for the Hokies here.
This is an all-timer — never seen this before pic.twitter.com/Ltojl5AoC8— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 3, 2022
Arizona special teams
This is what happens when you don’t communicate on special teams.
Arizona's punt is blocked by Arizona pic.twitter.com/lziTJoYzHu— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 3, 2022
LSU Special Teams
What a way for Brian Kelly to lose his opening game as LSU head coach
ONE OF THE WILDEST ENDINGS TO A COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME YOU WILL EVER SEE‼️ pic.twitter.com/5t3gqOXtgu— ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2022
East Tennessee State Touchdown Cannon
What a boneheaded move to throw off your own kicker.
Oh, you made a mistake at work, eh?— RedditFCS (@Reddit_FCS) September 2, 2022
Was it "firing a cannon too early, causing your team to miss an XP" bad? pic.twitter.com/M1BncTcsur
We have an epic selection of cob nominations for Week 1 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week One
-
0%
Navy
-
13%
Tyler Smith
-
5%
Chance Nolan
-
19%
Virginia Tech special teams
-
23%
Arizona special teams
-
28%
LSU special teams
-
9%
ETSU Touchdown Cannon
BONUS
Sean Clifford absolutely had diarrhea pic.twitter.com/vytDT0UVKP— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 2, 2022
"nice." pic.twitter.com/2ZUtZNL48z— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 3, 2022
Wyoming's kicker hit the top of the upright! pic.twitter.com/3xIIyiAmfF— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 3, 2022
