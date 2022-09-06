Week 1 Cobs: Fake Punts, Special Teams Blunders and a Touchdown Cannon

The cobs are back! Let’s slide into the Week One nominations.

Navy

Poor start to the season for the Midshipmen by losing to the Angry Blue Hens of Delaware.

South Carolina State punter/running back Tyler Smith

This was the second fake punt the Bulldogs attempted on this drive. Let’s just say this one didn’t go so well.

What the hell was this pic.twitter.com/jEO3VqIAGL — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 1, 2022

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan

This is so bad that it looks like he was trying to throw the game.

Virginia Tech special teams

Everything completely fell apart for the Hokies here.

This is an all-timer — never seen this before pic.twitter.com/Ltojl5AoC8 — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 3, 2022

Arizona special teams

This is what happens when you don’t communicate on special teams.

Arizona's punt is blocked by Arizona pic.twitter.com/lziTJoYzHu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 3, 2022

LSU Special Teams

What a way for Brian Kelly to lose his opening game as LSU head coach

ONE OF THE WILDEST ENDINGS TO A COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME YOU WILL EVER SEE‼️ pic.twitter.com/5t3gqOXtgu — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2022

East Tennessee State Touchdown Cannon

What a boneheaded move to throw off your own kicker.

Oh, you made a mistake at work, eh?



Was it "firing a cannon too early, causing your team to miss an XP" bad? pic.twitter.com/M1BncTcsur — RedditFCS (@Reddit_FCS) September 2, 2022

We have an epic selection of cob nominations for Week 1 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week One Navy

Tyler Smith

Chance Nolan

Virginia Tech special teams

Arizona special teams

LSU special teams

ETSU Touchdown Cannon vote view results 0% Navy (0 votes)

13% Tyler Smith (10 votes)

5% Chance Nolan (4 votes)

19% Virginia Tech special teams (14 votes)

23% Arizona special teams (17 votes)

28% LSU special teams (21 votes)

9% ETSU Touchdown Cannon (7 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Sean Clifford absolutely had diarrhea pic.twitter.com/vytDT0UVKP — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 2, 2022