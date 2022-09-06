Frosted Flakes: Nebraska vs. Creighton Volleyball is Going To Be Awesome

I am going to the Nebraska/Creighton volleyball game on Wednesday night and I cannot wait. This is will be Nebraska’s first meeting with a ranked team this season. As of this week’s standings Nebraska is ranked #2 and Creighton is #17.

Creighton volleyball: More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match on Wednesday in Omaha, according to a Creighton spokesperson.



Very good chance it will be the largest crowd ever for a regular season college match. — Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) September 5, 2022

It is so exciting to have such a hopefully great match up right in the state of Nebraska. While I hope Nebraska can keep their sweep streak alive, I’ll be okay with just a great match that the Huskers end up on top of.

Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes | Football | journalstar.com

The head coaches of Nebraska's volleyball and football programs both took the podium Monday. Here are four observations from Amie Just.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Fall to Billikens - University of Nebraska

St. Louis, Mo. – In its first away match of the season, the Nebraska soccer team fell to Saint Louis, 5-1, at Hermann Stadium on a wet and rainy Sunday afternoon.

Practice report: Nebraska's running back depth solidifies; Rahmir Johnson looks 'really good' at WR | Football | omaha.com

Scott Frost offered high praise for the Huskers’ running backs, which were led by Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen during Saturday’s win. He also said Rahmir Johnson looks "really good"

Nebraska Football: Jim Harbaugh is right about players sharing the spoils

Jim Harbaugh is absolutely right that his players and Nebraska football players, and all Big Ten players should share in the spoils of the new TV contract.

Nebraska football: Adrian Martinez says Huskers prepared him for the NFL

Former Nebraska football quarterback Adrian Martinez had some interesting things to say about his time with the Huskers now that he's at Kansas State.

Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant's POW honor breaks long dry spell

Nebraska football running back Anthony Grant has earned the Big Ten offensive player of the week, which breaks a long dry spell for the Huskers.

Elsewhere

American Frances Tiafoe stuns Rafael Nadal to make US Open quarterfinals

Frances Tiafoe, 24, is the youngest American man to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

College football rankings, grades: Ohio State earns 'A+', Oregon gets 'F' in Week 1 report card - CBSSports.com

Week 1 in college football was full of statement wins, upset losses and big debuts for national title contenders

Iowa, UNC among college football teams in need of change - Sports Illustrated

Spencer Petras doesn’t seem like the answer after the Hawkeyes’ offense sputtered again in Week 1.

A 12-team College Football Playoff in the BCS/CFP eras: Who would have made it? - The Athletic

If a 12-team playoff system dated back to the start of the BCS era in 1998, 66 different schools would have earned bids in 24 years.

Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus

Armacost said the discovery was made while looking for a missing sacred item on campus.