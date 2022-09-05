 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jon and Todd’s Monday Night Therapy Session: North Dakota!

By Jon Johnston
/ new

Join us on Youtube or Facebook Live for the Monday Night Therapy session!

Join Todd and I for a healthy dose of humor (hopefully) as we do a live show on YouTube on Monday nights this season!

7:30 pm central!

BE THERE!

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...