Filed under: CornNation Radio Jon and Todd's Monday Night Therapy Session: North Dakota! By Jon Johnston@CornNation Sep 5, 2022, 5:16pm CDT Join us on Youtube or Facebook Live for the Monday Night Therapy session! Join Todd and I for a healthy dose of humor (hopefully) as we do a live show on YouTube on Monday nights this season! 7:30 pm central! BE THERE!
