Anthony Grant Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

The Huskers found their lead running back this week and the Big Ten office seems to agree. Tranfer junior Anthony Grant was named the Big Ten’s offensive co-player of the week. He shared the honor with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

Grant piled up 189 total rushing yards, and added a kickoff return and reception for good measure. He scored touchdowns on the opening drive of each half, rushing 19 yards for a score to open the game, and adding a 46-yard touchdown to open the third quarter. He scored two touchdowns for the second straight game, the first Husker running back to do that since 2018, and became the first Nebraska player since 2010 to crack the century mark in each of his first two games as a Husker.

This is Grant’s first Offensive Player of the Week award. The last Nebraska Offensive Player of the Week was Devine Ozigbo (Nov. 12, 2018). Ozigbo is now on the Denver Broncos practice squad as their RB4.

Congratulations Anthony! We’re glad you are a Husker.