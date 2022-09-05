Monday Flakes: Three Things We Learned In the Huskers Win Over North Dakota

The Huskers didn’t win pretty on Saturday, but win they did. So, what did we learn last Saturday?

Nebraska shouldn’t schedule South Dakota State for a very long time. Maybe Trev should stay away from all of the Dakota schools just to be safe. Run the damn ball guy has now purchased an Anthony Grant jersey. Someone needs to develop a vaccine against missed tackles. They seem to be getting very contagious.

Happy Labor Day Corn Nation!

Frosted Flakes

Nebraska transfer QB Adrian Martinez wins big as ‘game manager’ in Kansas State debut

Some will say Adrian Martinez had an underwhelming debut with Kansas State. Not him or the Wildcats. Here’s why

Earliest known film of Nebraska football shows games in early 1900s

A Husker historian's dream. History Nebraska has digitized what they believe to be the earliest known film of Husker football.

Huskers Fall to Billikens - University of Nebraska

St. Louis, Mo. – In its first away match of the season, the Nebraska soccer team fell to Saint Louis, 5-1, at Hermann Stadium on a wet and rainy Sunday afternoon.

Tad Stryker: Relief Granted - All Huskers

Anthony Grant puts together back-to-back 100-yard games, leads way for Nebraska football past North Dakota

Huskers Land Top 25 Transfer Class - University of Nebraska

Nebraska Baseball was recognized with the 24th-ranked transfer class in Division I baseball by Baseball America this week.

Sports!

Serena Williams falls at US Open, storied tennis career likely over

Serena Williams' brilliant career probably over after loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at U.S. Open. She won 23 Grand Slam titles, second all-time.

Uncrustables, weigh-ins and H2O: How NFL's offensive, defensive linemen manage their weight

How do the NFL's big boys -- offensive and defensive linemen -- make sure they are at the optimum playing weight when the season begins? Cameron Wolfe gets the inside scoop on calories, weigh-ins, diet -- and, of course, water.

College football Week 1: Iowa awful on offense in win over FCS school

The putrid offensive display put forth by Iowa and South Dakota State was one of the many lowlights in college football's Week 1.

Appalachian State's 40 fourth-quarter points not enough in 63-61 loss to UNC | Fox News

Appalachian State scored 40 points in the fourth quarter alone. It was a shame they allowed 63 throughout the game. UNC took home a 63-61 win on Saturday.

Rutgers Uses Three QBs on Opening Drive, With Comical Results - Sports Illustrated

The Scarlet Knights were without starter Noah Vedral due to injury.

Ohio State football expectations as high as ever from Ryan Day - Sports Illustrated

Exceedingly high standards mean any loss brings questions. But a Buckeyes team that has the talent to win it all wouldn’t have it any other way.

Reading Makes You Smarter (Not Guaranteed)

We May Know What Killed Off Australia’s Giant Extinct “Demon Ducks Of Doom” | IFLScience

Despite being possibly the largest birds of all time, the time it took them to reach maturity made them ill-equipped to handle human arrival.

Male Dolphins Have (Lots of) Wingmen | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

To find a mate, male dolphins work together in complex social networks that dwarf those of any other animal, except humans, study finds

Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day? | HowStuffWorks

Why do we celebrate Labor Day, and why is it on the first Monday in September?

Liechtenstein shakes as lawmakers debate quake insurance | AP News

BERLIN (AP) — Two earthquakes hit Liechtenstein just as lawmakers in the tiny Alpine principality were debating the pros and cons of quake insurance. Lawmaker Bettina Petzold-Maehr had just warned that the chances of all Liechtenstein citizens being affected by an earthquake striking the country was high when the first small temblor hit shortly before 2 p.m.

The dangers of being over-confident - BBC Future

Some of us seem to have an over-inflated belief in our abilities. Why are we resistant to the idea we might not be good at something?

The Weekly Dump

Kids Yell “Poop” At Alexa, And These Musicians Profit

“Alexa, play ‘Poopy Stupid Butt’ again.”

Then There’s This

Incredible Remastered Apollo Moon Photos Reveal Details Like We’ve Never Seen | IFLScience

Relive the wonder of the first humans on the Moon now gloriously remastered.

$11.8 million worth of cocaine was found in a shipment of baby wipes : NPR

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine hidden in a place where you would least expect it: a shipment of baby wipes.

Climber arrested after scaling 1,000-foot skyscraper in London | Fox News

A climber in London was recorded on video scaling The Shard, a 96-storey skyscraper and the tallest building in Western Europe, early Sunday, according to reports.