Friday Night Nebraska Volleyball & College Football Game Thread

Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network.
We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.
So, sit back with us tonight as we enjoy the last day of September.
Friday Night College Football Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Friday, September 30th
|Penn at Dartmouth
|6:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Tulane at Houston
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|UTSA at MTSU
|6:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|San Diego State at Boise State
|7:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Washington at UCLA
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|New Mexico at UNLV
|10:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
Loading comments...