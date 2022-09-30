 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Night Nebraska Volleyball & College Football Game Thread

Football & Volleyball Night at Corn Nation

By Patrick L Gerhart
Nebraska v Creighton Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network.

We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.

So, sit back with us tonight as we enjoy the last day of September.

Friday Night College Football Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Friday, September 30th
Penn at Dartmouth 6:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Tulane at Houston 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
UTSA at MTSU 6:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
San Diego State at Boise State 7:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Washington at UCLA 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
New Mexico at UNLV 10:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video

