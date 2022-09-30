Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Indiana

We’re back! After that nice bye week, it seems like a fresh slate. It’s a whole new season from here on out. Those first four games never happened.

Nebraska is going to start this brand new season with a win over Indiana.

These are the reasons why:

#1 TREY PALMER

Trey Palmer has been a great weapon in the Nebraska passing game this season. So far he has 28 receptions in four games, which is the most ever by a Husker receiver. Trey Palmer is going to have a big game on Saturday.

Casey Thompson finds Trey Palmer in stride and Nebraska takes the early lead! pic.twitter.com/TSZMGFZ7gH — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 17, 2022

#2 IT’S HOMECOMING

Nebraska has a good record for playing on homecoming. The Huskers are 83-23-4 in homecoming games all time. They have won 10 of their last 12 homecoming games and 7 out of 9 since joining the Big Ten. The Homecoming Gods hold Nebraska in their favor and for that reason the Huskers are sure to be victorious.

#3 ANTHONY GRANT AND THE RUNNING BACK CREW

Anthony Grant has shown some awesome rushes throughout the season. He and Ajay Allen have really turned out to be a fantastic running back duo. Ajay Allen is out for the season, but Gabe Ervin Jr., Rahmir Johonson, and Jaquez Yant will be able to help pick up the slack this week.

This is a good match up game for the Husker rushing attack. The Huskers are 6th in the Big Ten for rushing offense, while Indiana is 11th for rushing defense. These Husker running backs are going to have a day on Saturday.

#4 TURNOVERS

Indiana has coughed up the ball eight times this season, so they average two turnovers a game. The Huskers are going to capitalize on the Hoosier mistakes.

#5 BYE WEEK

As I already stated, the Huskers are coming off of a bye week. They have had an extra week to reset, refocus, and have a little magic sprinkled on them. They’ve also had an extra week to practice and prepare for the Hoosiers. This bye week is going to prove to be exactly what the Huskers needed.

Really, Mickey Joseph just needed a bye week to get these Huskers in elite shape. You’ll see. The wins are coming.