Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Beats North Dakota 38-17 To Win A Game!

Nebraska won!

Woooeoeoeoeoeoooooo!

There was a chance Nebraska might lose their first-ever game to a FCS school, but they pulled it out at the end. They wore down an over-matched opponent, didn’t make mistakes, and broke a 7-game losing streak.

They found Anthony Grant, a running back they could lean on to find holes and yards where there were none. They found Away Allen, his worthy backup. Casey Thompson found Trey Palmer for some excellent yardage.

They also found more penalties and some of the same stupid behavior that nearly cost them the game. Wyatt Liewer tried to pick up a not dead ball on a punt that nearly became a turnover. Nebraska’s kicker appeared to try an onside kick (again), as if perhaps thumbing his nose at the world. (I won’t be shocked later to discover it was a squib kick that happened to hit an opposing player.)

Nebraska won, though. Cherish this moment, this week.