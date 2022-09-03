Nebraska vs North Dakota: A Chance For A Win!

Date/Time: September 3, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

Series Record: Nebraska leads the all-time series with North Dakota 1-0.

TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with play-by-play by Brandon Gaudin, analyst Joshua Perry, and sideline reporter Rick Pizzo. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Brenden Stai, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for 83 degrees. There is a no rain predicted with sunny skies, but winds are predicted around 12 mph.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook Nebraska is a now a 28-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 62.5.

Trivia

Saturday’s game marks the 14th all-time matchup by Nebraska against a FCS opponent. The Huskers are 13-0 heading into the game against the Fighting Hawks with the last matchup against a FCS opponent coming last season in a 52-7 victory over Fordham. The most recent matchup against a FCS opponent prior to that was Bethune-Cookman in 2018 that saw Nebraska win 45-9.

All of UNL’s matchups against a FCS opponent have come since 1992. That includes five straight seasons including one from 2010 to 2014.