Thursday Night College Football & NFL Game Thread

Welcome back to another Thursday night game thread. I know I don’t comment on these much but I do truly enjoy these games. There’s nothing like putting the kids down to bed and following it up with college football on the TV and I finish up the day.

Soon enough, We will have the likes of MACtion and Funbelt/Sunbelt starting as early as Tuesday and Wednesday later on this month. Bringing us back to five straight days of college football. The way God intended us to enjoy the fall. I mean, there is only so much to do when it gets dark late in the afternoon.

Tonight we have HBCU South Carolina State taking on their instate brethren South Carolina at 6pm. I am going to out on a limb and say South Carolina is the favorite in this one. A 1-2 SCSU team taking on a 2-2 SC team doesn’t exactly scream upset here.

Later on at 7pm we have Utah State taking on their in state challengers of BYU. Utah State has been performing at a lower level than their 11-3 squad from 2021. They are currently 1-3 and are looking up at a #19 ranked Cougar team that is sitting at 3-1 with their only loss coming to #13 ranked Oregon.

There is also Miami at Cincinnati at 7:15pm for all of you interested in the NFL.

So, sit back with us and enjoy the last Thursday of September.