Nebraska Huskers React: Fans want sellout streak to endure

The latest round of Reacts polling is out and the fans weighed in on a number of questions about upcoming questions facing the program. From questions about what will happen to the sellout streak for this season to questions about the kind of coaching target and expectations around such a hire, there is a lot that was weighed in on in this week’s questions in terms of trajectory.

As for the next coaching hire to target by athletic director Trev Alberts, he has some direction to take with that search if he wants to listen to fans’ preferences. Given the choice between a Power Five coordinator or an existing Power Five or Group of Five head coach, fans overwhelmingly want an existing head coach to be the next target.

Once that coach is hired, fans have some opinions on that as well. However, far less do in this case. When it comes to traditions like Blackshirts, just a majority of fans at 57 percent believe such program traditions are helpful for a new coach. 43 percent would prefer to let a new coach start a clean slate in shaping the program how he wants to and that would be a better approach.

Finally, the big one for fans this week: the sellout streak. Asked whether they prefer it remain intact or end, 35 percent of fans actually said they want it to end. While 65 percent want it to remain, that is perhaps a tad surprising how many said they want it to end.

As for national results, fans are most excited for NC State’s trip to Clemson this weekend. A very close second to that was Alabama’s visit to Arkansas, while Oklahoma State at Baylor, Wake Forest at Florida State, and Kentucky at Ole Miss were all fairly competitive against one another for interest.

As for who fans think the best team in the country is? The vast majority tabbed Georgia despite its struggles against Kent State last weekend. Ohio State was the distant, distant second place and just six points ahead of third place Alabama.

