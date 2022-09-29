Thursday Flakes: Fall Foliage, Hidden Fees and Getting Sick Abroad

A strawberry took me out for about 24 hours with the stomach flu last week. No I’m back to feeling better than ever. It’s my last full week in Bogota before heading to Medellin for one month. Getting sick abroad hasn’t led to any nights in the hospital yet. Although, once I did have to get rabies shots after the but (as a precaution) after getting bit by a dog in Mexico City. Wild times.

There isn’t a fall season in Colombia. Just wet season and dry season so no fall foliage here unlike most of the United States. Some mornings are clear while others are cloudy and half the days seem to have afternoon rain starting at around 3pm or 4pm.

Husker football is back this weekend so let’s get straight to some non-football questions. Is fall your favorite season of the year? Should toddlers be banned from business class? Have you ever gotten sick while traveling abroad? How many wedding have you been to this year? Let’s hear your answers in the comments.

Anyways onto Flakes...

Flakes

Why the Nebraska Sellout Streak is Still Important | Football | Corn Nation

Why is it important in Nebraska’s brand? it’s important to Nebraska is brand because it’s easy for an announcer with a watch and a game to describe the loyalty of Nebraska’s fan base. It’s like a little soundbite. They can say something like Nebraska is sold out 386 games in a row. That’s amazing what a loyal fan base. And that’s it.

Brian Buschini and The Big Ten’s Art of Punting | Football | Hail Varsity

He considers there to be a game inside each game. A micro-contest filled with hat tips and oneupmanship among the fraternal order of field flippers. Most punters build relationships working with the same specialist coaches in the offseason, all while improving their net, direction and airtime.

Whipple, Husker Offense at Work with Oklahoma Loss Still Lingering | Football | Hail Varsity

Whipple told reporters he’s fine slowing Nebraska’s offensive tempo if needed. That’s something Joseph wished he would have done earlier against Oklahoma. Whipple said Wednesday he didn’t think it would have made much of a difference at that point, already trailing by four touchdowns. “At that point, you know, you just go ‘Hey, you got to make some plays on both sides,’ Whipple said, “make more plays on offense.”

Bill Busch Ready for Defensive Coordinator Role, Wants to Make Things Simple | Football | Hail Varsity

Joseph felt comfortable with the move because the two coached together at LSU prior to coming to Nebraska and Busch has experience coaching defense. He was a defensive coordinator at Utah State and most of his assistant roles have come coaching defensive backs or safeties in particular. In his current role, Busch will also be a second defensive backs coach, focusing on safeties and nickels.

Huskers Continue Conference Play at Purdue, Indiana | Soccer | Huskers.com

The Huskers will meet Purdue (3-7-0, 0-3-0 Big Ten) on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. (CT) at Folk Field in West Lafayette, Ind. On Sunday, Nebraska battles the Hoosiers (2-2-6, 0-2-1 Big Ten) starting at 12 p.m. (CT) at Lyle Robbie Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Thursday’s match will air on BTN and Sunday’s game will stream on Big Ten Network+.

The New Season | Basketball | Huskers.com

I’ve always wanted to play basketball ever since I was two years old. Those pick-up games in the backyard with Mom pretending she was Shaq were really something, man. Small moments like that pushed me to pursue this dream of mine to the best of my ability. Fast forward to now, and I’m playing in my second year at Nebraska with the start of the season right around the corner.

Ex-Huskers Help US National Volleyball Team to 2-0 Start at World Championships | Volleyball | Husker Extra

The United States women’s national volleyball team improved to 2-0 in pool play at the FIVB World Championships with a 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 sweep of Canada on Monday in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Travel

President Biden Announces Rule Requiring Airlines to Disclose Hidden Fees | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Under the proposal, all U.S. airlines, international airlines, and third-party travel search engines will be required to show all associated fees with different tickets. Due to the fluctuation of fees for different seats, the DOT is also planning to “allow travelers with young children to purchase seats with fares at all points of sale.”

The Key Dates for Fall Foliage Travel | Travel | Travel Pulse

Reds, oranges, yellows and other vibrant colors can already be found in the northern portion of the U.S., including places like Alaska, Montana, northern Minnesota and northern Michigan and some areas outside of Seattle. Patchy and partial fall foliage can also be spotted in parts of New England and Upstate New York.

25 European Destinations Fantastic in the Fall | Travel | Travel Pulse

The best autumn European destinations range from Scandinavian capitals and ravishing stretches of German riverside to Spanish cities, romantic Romanian towns and plenty of places in between. Click on the slideshow to see some of the best places to go for a fall trip to Europe in 2022.

What to Do if You Get Sick Abroad | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Fortunately, there’s a lot you can do both before you take off and while you’re traveling to best prepare yourself for the unfortunate yet common reality of sickness and injury abroad.

How Clean is the Air on Planes? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Airlines for America, the domestic industry’s primary lobbying group that represents major carriers like Delta, American, United, and Southwest, states: “Onboard, all A4A carriers have aircraft equipped with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtration systems and all members comply with or exceed CDC guidance.”

Should Toddlers Be Banned in Business Class? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

If you’re not willing to explain to your toddler that it’s time to be quiet once the cabin lights are dimmed, then you shouldn’t fly with them in business class. This goes beyond the occasional crying or temper tantrum that’s normal for a small child.

15 Unforgettable Experiences in US National Parks | Travel | Lonely Planet

The moment you roll up in the national parks you feel it – you’re entering someplace special. Maybe it’s the mountain air or the smell of trees. Most likely it’s because you’re about to see something big. Something indescribable. If you can only sample a taste of what these parks have to offer, these are the top sights and activities that can’t be missed in the USA’s national parks.

12 of the Best Things to Do in Singapore | Travel | Lonely Planet

A futuristic skyline looms over a famously clean, increasingly green city-state rich in history and culture that oozes from Singapore’s bursting food courts, incense-scented temples, and heritage shophouse-lined streets. And thanks to a slick public transport system, getting around the city is a breeze too. Here are the best things to do during your visit.

25 Free Things to Do in Rome | Travel | Lonely Planet

Rome is a city where the doors of the art-laden churches are flung open to all, where ancient architectural wonders await around many corners, and it costs nothing to roam the historic streets, piazzas and parks. A surprising number of the famous sights in Italy’s magnificent capital city are completely free to visit, and we can show you how.

Portugal’s Mysterious Birthing Stones | Travel | BBC

In northern Portugal, a geological phenomenon has baffled scientists for decades: the rare Pedras Parideiras, or “Birthing Stones”, which appear to miraculously spawn baby rocks.

Owamni: The Best New Restaurant in the US? | Travel | BBC

Through The Sioux Chef, Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson use food as a guidepost to a hidden part of history, all while sparking a (r)evolution of “true” North American foods.

The Ancient Remains of Great Zimbabwe | Travel | BBC

The ancient city of Great Zimbabwe was an engineering wonder. But archaeologists credited it to Phoenicians, Babylonians, Arabians – anyone but the Africans who actually built it.

The Rest

The 100 Greatest TV Show of All Time | Entertainment | Rolling Stone

A ranking of the most game-changing, side-splitting, tear-jerking, mind-blowing, world-building, genre-busting programs in television history, from the medium’s inception in the early 20th century through the ever-metastasizing era of Peak TV.

Spruce Trees Are Popping Up in the Arctic. That’s Bad. | Environment | Outside Online

The tree’s presence sparked concern of a totally different nature. It was growing in an area that, for thousands of years, had been too cold and inhospitable to sustain spruce trees of any size or species. And yet, here it was, healthy, strong, standing upright like a Christmas tree.

Parents Go to War With Pickleball Players Over NYC Parks | Lifestyle | New York Post

NYC players are desperate for more courts, so much so that they’re bringing their own nets and chalking their own lines to make temporary DIY courts in city parks, alongside those officially designated for them. Moms and dads are not having it, fights are erupting, Parks Department staffers are being called and even the City Council is getting involved.

Shania Twain Is Still the One | Lifestyle | Bustle

As Shania Twain prepares a new album and tour, the country-pop legend spoke to Bustle on finding love, her voice, and her rightful place in the pop pantheon.

The Surprising Power of Internet Memes | Psychology | BBC

Is there more to internet memes than meets the eye? The science of these viral mash-ups reveals why they are so effective at spreading ideas and beliefs.

Last But Not Least

Haunted house season is back. Of course I gotta bring back this gem pic.twitter.com/koJm1LjKrF — AJ (@Monalise_ah) September 27, 2022

The moment in LIVE AND LET DIE (1973) where Bond steps across a row of Crocodiles was real.



Croc farm owner Ross Kananga (whose Father had been eaten by a crocodile) did the stunt, succeeded on the 5th attempt and suffered injuries requiring 193 stitches.pic.twitter.com/lemz49IAl1 — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) September 28, 2022

RIP Coolio