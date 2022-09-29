How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana in Week 5

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3, 0-1) welcome the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1, 1-0) to Lincoln for Homecoming this Saturday. The visit also marks just the second time IU visits Lincoln as Big Ten conference foes. Despite being in the same league for the 12th season this fall, Indiana and Nebraska will be playing for just the third time in that span and the second in Memorial Stadium.

However, even with a Husker win, the Hoosiers will still leave Saturday with the advantage in the series. Since the first meeting between the programs in 1936, Indiana holds a 10-8-3 record against Nebraska that included a seven-game win streak from 1941-1947.

A 54-0 home victory in 1944 marks the largest IU victory margin, but in Nebraska’s own best win streak, five from 1975-2016, UNL defeated IU 69-17 in 1978 in Bloomington. Even in terms of shutouts, Indiana holds the advantage in the series there. UNL has been held to 0 points in four meetings (1938, 1942, 1944, 1947) while IU has been held to 0 just three times (1937, 1938, 1975). So yes, for those keeping track, that 1938 matchup was a mutual 0-0 tie.

Night games at Memorial Stadium>>>



We’re back next Saturday #GBR pic.twitter.com/th0d8DZ8d1 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 24, 2022

Date/Time: October 1, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

Series Record: Indiana leads 10-8-3

Series in Lincoln: Indiana leads 8-5-2

Last Meeting: Oct. 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Indiana 38-Nebraska 31

Win Streak: Indiana, One game

TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with play-by-play by Mark Followill, analyst Matt Millen, and sidelines Meghan McKeown. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Brenden Stai, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 75 degrees with sunny skies. By the end of the game, temps should have dropped into the 60s.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 4.5-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 60.

Trivia

Nebraska is 83-23-4 all-time on Homecoming and has won 10 of its last 12 Homecoming contests. UNL is 7-2 against Big Ten teams on Homecoming.

Nebraska will open its Big Ten home schedule on Saturday night. The Huskers have won 8 of 11 Big Ten home openers since joining the conference.

Including this Saturday’s game, 16 of the 22 meetings in the series have been played in Lincoln. Yet Indiana holds an 8-5-2 edge in Lincoln despite Nebraska having such a lopsided home advantage in the series history.

Homecoming vs. the Hoosiers pic.twitter.com/0CvQpqrNVB — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 28, 2022

