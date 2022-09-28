Week 5: Odds For Every Big Ten Team Including Nebraska!

This is NOT a weekend of stirring football games, at least by looking at the odds.
Nebraska vs Indiana is the closest game - as projected - this weekend, and I’m surprised that our beloved Huskers are favored.
Otherwise, Iowa State vs Kansas should be interesting, and a game to watch because it’s another potential “Nebraska’s next head coach bowl game” as was Iowa State vs Baylor last weekend.
Friday at 9:30 pm central you have Washington favored by 2.5 over UCLA. Otherwise, Oklahoma State and Baylor are close, as is Mississippi State being favored by 3.5 over Texas A&M.
On the other hand, last weekend turned into a very fun weekend of college football. Perhaps we’ll be treated to the same this week.
Saturday - October 1st
11:00 AM
Michigan at Iowa
Michigan is favored by 11 - OU is 42.5
Purdue at Minnesota
Minnesota is favored by 12 - OU is 52
Illinois at Wisconsin
Wisconsin is favored by 7 - OU is 43
Rutgers at Ohio State
No line available (yet?)
2:30 PM
Northwestern at Penn State
Penn State is favored by 26 - OU is 52
Michigan State at Maryland
Maryland is favored by 8.5 - OU is 60
Iowa State at Kansas
Iowa State is favored by 3 - OU is 58.5
Baylor is favored by 2.5 over Oklahoma State - OU is 57
6:30 PM
Indiana at Nebraska
Nebraska is favored by 4.5 - OU is 60
