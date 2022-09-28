Wednesday Flakes Brings You Neck

Mankilling Mastodon

Lane Kiffin and Mark Stoops should rebuff Auburn football or Nebraska

The success of Lane Kiffin, Mark Stoops should attract interest from other schools. Why leave a good thing, especially with a bigger playoff coming?

Nebraska mailbag: Coach candidates, dysfunction and coverage of Scott Frost’s exit - The Athletic

What identity should Nebraska seek in its new coach? Why has the defense regressed? There's no reset, but we can discuss the Huskers' state.

Nebraska Defense Hopes Simpler Is Better - All Huskers

Changes made in scheme and signaling ahead of Indiana game

Redshirt Report: Where things sit for Nebraska's true freshmen in 2022

Which freshmen are looking at redshirts and which Huskers are playing this season?

Digs: Maggie Mendelson an 11/10 on competitive scale, John Cook on "mindboggling" number of service errors and more - On3

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook and player Maggie Mendelson talked to the media about their five-set win over Ohio State and more

Is a New Group of Contenders Emerging in the NFL? - The Ringer

The Dolphins, Eagles, and Jaguars have all earned statement wins already this season, and they’re surging while some Super Bowl favorites stumble. Could one of these teams be the Bengals of the 2022 season?

Yankees’ Aaron Judge Triple Crown tracker: Stuck on 60 home runs, RBI title in jeopardy? - nj.com

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the American League in home runs (60), RBI (128) and batting average (.314).

LIV Golf set to pay to get tournaments on Fox Sports

An industry executive told Golfweek LIV struck out with approaches to multiple broadcasters, including NBC, CBS, Disney, Apple and Amazon.

MLB Power Ranking: Where All 30 Teams Stand 1 Week Before 2022 Postseason | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

One week remains in the 2022 MLB regular season, and there are still five postseason spots up for grabs as teams battle to join the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland...

Browns’ Myles Garrett sustained shoulder and bicep injury in car crash, status vs. Falcons unclear

Myles Garrett and a passenger were both transported to a hospital after his car rolled over multiple times in a crash on Monday night.

Hurricane Ian update: Florida vs. Eastern Washington football game moved to Sunday | OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news, analysis, schedules and scores

The Florida Gators will not play their Week 5 football game as originally scheduled as the first major storm that will touch down in the United States this hurricane season will impact their opponent's travel plans. Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida will now host Eastern Washington on Sunday at noon ET, 24 hours after the

UNO marching forward with campaign to add football: 'It could be transformational' | Sports | nola.com

Tim Duncan has a bold vision for the University of New Orleans.

NFL replacing Pro Bowl with week of skills competitions, flag football game

The Pro Bowl, which has been played since 1951, is no more. It will now be called "The Pro Bowl Games."

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels’ improbable star turn is a story of belief - The Athletic

The Jayhawks' hot start is fueled by players like their QB, who is too relentlessly positive to believe this program is doomed.

Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells returns to sideline after heart attack - Sports Illustrated Walt Wells returned this past weekend after almost losing his life. He recounts it all, thanks to those who acted so quickly to save him.

Magnus Carlsen accuses Hans Niemann of cheating : NPR

The scandal has been the talk of the chess world this month. Interest exploded last week after Carlsen resigned from a match against Niemann after making only one move.

Stone Skipping Is a Lost Art. Kurt Steiner Wants the World to Find It. - Outside Online

Meet an amazing man who has dedicated his entire adult life to stone skipping, sacrificing everything to produce world-record throws that defy the laws of physics. To hear him tell it, he has no choice.

