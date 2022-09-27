Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: The Big Ten West Is Terrible (Maybe Not Minnesota)

We had a show!

Todd and I got together and discussed a wide range of topics, including:

- What did the Big Ten do during Nebraska’s bye week.

- Adrian Martinez’ big day against Oklahoma

- Depth chart changes: Not as extensive as we thought

- Nebraska is favored against Indiana!

Baseball - Our beloved Huskers beat UNO Saturday in fall ball

Volleyball - The #3 team in the nation swept Michigan State, then beat Ohio State (a team that beat them twice last year) in an error-filled match that went five sets

Todd points Jordan Larson and Jordan Burroughs are the best athletes in their sports in US History and both are Nebraska athletes

As always we take viewer comments. Beer was a common theme. Especially cheap American beer.

Join us every Monday night through out the season!

Live at 7:30 PM central on YouTube and Facebook!

Please do this!!!!

Go here and get a t-shirt: https://cobbycorn.com

Go here and get a book: https://jonjohnston.com