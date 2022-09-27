Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: The Big Ten West Is Terrible (Maybe Not Minnesota)

We had a show!
Todd and I got together and discussed a wide range of topics, including:
- - What did the Big Ten do during Nebraska’s bye week.
- - Adrian Martinez’ big day against Oklahoma
- - Depth chart changes: Not as extensive as we thought
- - Nebraska is favored against Indiana!
- Baseball - Our beloved Huskers beat UNO Saturday in fall ball
- Volleyball - The #3 team in the nation swept Michigan State, then beat Ohio State (a team that beat them twice last year) in an error-filled match that went five sets
- Todd points Jordan Larson and Jordan Burroughs are the best athletes in their sports in US History and both are Nebraska athletes
- As always we take viewer comments. Beer was a common theme. Especially cheap American beer.
Join us every Monday night through out the season!
Live at 7:30 PM central on YouTube and Facebook!
Please do this!!!!
Go here and get a t-shirt: https://cobbycorn.com
Go here and get a book: https://jonjohnston.com
