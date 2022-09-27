 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: The Big Ten West Is Terrible (Maybe Not Minnesota)

By Jon Johnston
Minnesota v Michigan State Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

We had a show!

Todd and I got together and discussed a wide range of topics, including:

  • - What did the Big Ten do during Nebraska’s bye week.
  • - Adrian Martinez’ big day against Oklahoma
  • - Depth chart changes: Not as extensive as we thought
  • - Nebraska is favored against Indiana!
  • Baseball - Our beloved Huskers beat UNO Saturday in fall ball
  • Volleyball - The #3 team in the nation swept Michigan State, then beat Ohio State (a team that beat them twice last year) in an error-filled match that went five sets
  • Todd points Jordan Larson and Jordan Burroughs are the best athletes in their sports in US History and both are Nebraska athletes
  • As always we take viewer comments. Beer was a common theme. Especially cheap American beer.

