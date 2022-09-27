Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach

Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.

I say up until this weekend because I had my first solo coaching experience with said Kindergarteners on Saturday. It was absolute crazy chaos and while I am sure that college students may have longer attention spans and not ask to go sit out every five minutes, I’m not sure that a head coaching job is right for me.

Go ahead and cross me off your list.

Here are your flakes.

