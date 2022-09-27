Week 4 Cobs: Tiger Madness, Spanish Announcers and an Unnecessary Onside Kick

It’s that time of the week again. Let’s smash our way through this week’s cob nominations.

What's better than this? Guys being dudes. pic.twitter.com/j28QqJvOWo — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 23, 2022

Appalachian State

The Mountaineers started out hot with a 28-3 lead but then the Dukes roared back and scored 29 unanswered points for the shocking 32-28 win in Boone.

KAELON LOVES SCORING TOUCHDOWNS!



HOW WE FEELING, JMU NATION?!?!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/1PYr3WgL4y — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) September 24, 2022

Missouri

Missouri had not one...but two chances to win against Auburn at Jordan Hare Stadium and completely capitulated both times. Double cob.

PUSHED IT WIDE RIGHT. AUBURN AND MIZZOU HEADING TO OT!! pic.twitter.com/wZ9IlVSR1w — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 24, 2022

MIZZOU APPEARS TO HAVE THE WIN BUT THEN FUMBLED IT INTO THE END ZONE pic.twitter.com/ViCMCr7mvc — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 24, 2022

Miami

No we’re not cobbing Miami Ohio. They beat Northwestern. Miami Florida completely crapped the bed against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Miami paid Middle Tennessee $1.5 million to play them at home today.



Middle Tennessee won by two touchdowns



pic.twitter.com/0nZAVK8ki6 — Whistle Blitz (@WhistleBlitz) September 25, 2022

Y’all wouldn’t under stand this Miami offense. Look at this RPO mesh point. https://t.co/MweJSO1bkI — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 24, 2022

Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr.

Not a good night for you when you caused your own quarterback to fumble the football.

HIS OWN TEAMMATE CAUSED THE FUMBLE pic.twitter.com/IjNd8XntlA — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 23, 2022

Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton

FOX Sports summed it up perfectly.

Not how you want to start a game pic.twitter.com/9tBDi76uIh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

South Florida punter Andrew Stokes

This didn’t go as planned for the Aussie punter from down under.

Pittsburgh kicker Caleb Junko

The third-string kicker wanted to make a statement with an onside kick up 21 and then got rightfully chewed out by the coaching staff.

Big Ten Refs

I think the refs saw this play through maize-colored glasses.

"I think I would've reversed this to incomplete."@MikePereira shares his analysis of the Michigan interception ruling ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QIsKEldaio — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

We have a fun selection of cob nominations for Week 4 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week Four? Appalachian State

Missouri

Miami

Lavel Davis Jr.

Tai Felton

Andrew Stokes

Caleb Junko

Big Ten Refs vote view results 0% Appalachian State (0 votes)

42% Missouri (9 votes)

19% Miami (4 votes)

0% Lavel Davis Jr. (0 votes)

0% Tai Felton (0 votes)

9% Andrew Stokes (2 votes)

9% Caleb Junko (2 votes)

19% Big Ten Refs (4 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

The best Horns Down you will see this season is by a random Red Raider fan.

SORRY FOR THE DELAY BUT HORNS DOWN pic.twitter.com/bnzksUtMLl — Dana Beers (@danabeers) September 25, 2022

UTEP won this game so they might have to keep coming back.

Meanwhile Arizona State has...The Inferno.

This play had chaos written all over it.

What a swing of events



Arkansas fumbles at the goal line and Texas A&M houses it to thanks to a heads up lateral pic.twitter.com/ZxF1DtkEuy — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 25, 2022

And then this how this game ends. Wild.

Arkansas' kick hits the TOP of the upright... ‍



Texas A&M wins. pic.twitter.com/hP08OWtrQb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2022

What a play call by Fox Deportes.

As called on Fox Deportes: pic.twitter.com/tBMF70immp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 24, 2022

Quack Quack! Quack Quack!

This Spanish call is all time pic.twitter.com/yg2Vu99Erv — Quack-12 (@morrisseymojo) September 26, 2022

Please comment below if you would like weekly Spanish content here.