Week 4 Cobs: Tiger Madness, Spanish Announcers and an Unnecessary Onside Kick

By Nathaniel Perlow
Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images

It’s that time of the week again. Let’s smash our way through this week’s cob nominations.

Appalachian State

The Mountaineers started out hot with a 28-3 lead but then the Dukes roared back and scored 29 unanswered points for the shocking 32-28 win in Boone.

Missouri

Missouri had not one...but two chances to win against Auburn at Jordan Hare Stadium and completely capitulated both times. Double cob.

Miami

No we’re not cobbing Miami Ohio. They beat Northwestern. Miami Florida completely crapped the bed against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr.

Not a good night for you when you caused your own quarterback to fumble the football.

Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton

FOX Sports summed it up perfectly.

South Florida punter Andrew Stokes

This didn’t go as planned for the Aussie punter from down under.

Pittsburgh kicker Caleb Junko

The third-string kicker wanted to make a statement with an onside kick up 21 and then got rightfully chewed out by the coaching staff.

Big Ten Refs

I think the refs saw this play through maize-colored glasses.

We have a fun selection of cob nominations for Week 4 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week Four?

view results
  • 0%
    Appalachian State
    (0 votes)
  • 42%
    Missouri
    (9 votes)
  • 19%
    Miami
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Lavel Davis Jr.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Tai Felton
    (0 votes)
  • 9%
    Andrew Stokes
    (2 votes)
  • 9%
    Caleb Junko
    (2 votes)
  • 19%
    Big Ten Refs
    (4 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

The best Horns Down you will see this season is by a random Red Raider fan.

UTEP won this game so they might have to keep coming back.

Meanwhile Arizona State has...The Inferno.

This play had chaos written all over it.

And then this how this game ends. Wild.

What a play call by Fox Deportes.

Quack Quack! Quack Quack!

Please comment below if you would like weekly Spanish content here.

