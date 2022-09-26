Nebraska Reacts Survey: Should the sellout streak finally end? VOTE NOW!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This week brings a return to Nebraska football in Lincoln with a visit by the Indiana Hoosiers. Asked about the sellout streak ahead of the game, Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts offered the following remarks to media late last week:

“Still moving forward,” Alberts said. “I think we had a little over 1,000 or so, and that has been going down for Indiana. At this point, I think the reality is we are probably on a week-by-week basis. I don’t think we are going to be announcing ‘sold out the rest of the season.”

With that in mind, one of the questions this week wants to know if you think it’s time the sellout streak ends or do you hope it endures despite the tough times expected through the end of November?

Also, we want to know your views on a few coaching related questions as well. So be sure to vote below!