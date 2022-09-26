Monday Flakes: 800 Wins, 700 Year-Old Bargain, and Don’t Cook Chicken in NyQuil

It was a bye week for Husker football, so we don’t have to meet again today commiserating a loss. Whew.

The Jackrabbits pulled out a gritty win over a Missouri State team ranked right behind them in FCS polls. Our local high school team pulled out an unlikely win on homecoming, suiting up 10 players for an 8-man football game against a team that hasn’t lost yet this season. The Broncos secured an ugly win against a good 49ers team.

My football weekend was pretty good.

How was yours?

BTW, a volleyball school like Nebraska should acknowledge a milestone like the one John Cook reached this weekend. 800 wins as a head coach is crazy. I’m glad he is part of Husker Nation.

Huskers sweep Spartans for Cook’s 800th career win

The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team opened up Big Ten Conference play with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Michigan State in front of 8,282 fans on Friday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Corn Flakes

Huskers Post 9-1 Win at Omaha - University of Nebraska

Nebraska baseball began its fall schedule with a 9-1 win at Omaha in a 14-inning game on Saturday afternoon.

#3 Nebraska Volleyball Defeats #7 Ohio State In Five - Corn Nation

There were lots of errors, but the Huskers battled to the very end.

Marshall Finishes Top-25 to Pace Husker Golf in New Mexico - University of Nebraska

Will Marshall fired a three round score of 73-70-75 (+2) to notch his third career Top-25 finish (T-23rd) and his second in two efforts this year as Nebraska placed

Husker Softball Claims 10-0 Victory Over Lopers - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team claimed a 10-0 victory over Nebraska-Kearney Thursday night. The Huskers tallied 10 hits including three home runs while holding the Lopers

Sports!

Ime Udoka suspended by Boston Celtics for entire 2022-23 NBA season

The Boston Celtics on Thursday suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 NBA season for "violations of team policies."

Mark Sanchez Reacts to Butt Punt by Dolphins’ Thomas Morstead - Sports Illustrated

Move over, butt fumble. We now have the butt punt.

Arkansas kicker Cam Little misses FG off upright in loss to Texas A&M - Sports Illustrated

It was an agonizing way for the Razorbacks to lose to Texas A&M in the final minutes.

Tennessee, NC State end top-10 droughts in AP college football poll

Tennessee is in the top 10 for the first time since 2016, while NC State ended an even longer drought, reaching the top 10 for the first time since 2002. Meanwhile, the top five teams held steady this week.

Week 4 overreaction: Which programs should have pride or panic & is Minnesota legit?

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a full overreaction to this weekend’s slate of college football games.

Lionel Messi Scored Yet Another Beautiful Goal For Argentina By Lobbing The Goalkeeper | Digg

Messi, who is 35 this year, is nicely gearing up for this year's winter world cup in Qatar with the Argentinian national team after their 3-0 friendly win.

Reading Makes You Smarter (Not Guaranteed)

New study seeks to explain the 'Mandela Effect' – the bizarre phenomenon of shared false memories

People are puzzled when they learn they share the same false memories with others. That’s partly because they assume that what they remember and forget ought to be based only on personal experience.

A 700-year-old religious document from France is found at a Maine estate sale : NPR

For $75, Will Sideri landed a 13th century manuscript that was used in the Beauvais Cathedral in France. An expert says the document could be worth as much as $10,000.

Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document | AP News

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A bargain hunter who went to an estate sale in Maine to find a KitchenAid mixer, a bookshelf or vintage clothing walked away with a 700-year-old treasure. Instead of a kitchen appliance, Will Sideri stumbled upon a framed document hanging on a wall.

The 'super-deep' royal diamonds revealing Earth's secrets - BBC Future

The largest diamonds in the British Crown Jewels may be pieces of the ancient ocean floor, which have drifted down into the interior of our planet – then come back up again.

The Breathtaking Glen Canyon Reveals Its Secrets | Science | Smithsonian Magazine

Water woes threaten America’s second largest reservoir—but leave new vistas in their wake

This Reddit Thread Of Villains Who Were Actually Right Will Make You Realize You Rooted For The Wrong Person

A viral Reddit thread re-evaluates the people everyone thought were the "bad guys," but, on closer inspection, who were trying to do the right thing the entire time.

Wily seal that cruised to pond surrenders at police station | AP News

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — A gray seal that wandered into a Massachusetts pond and evaded authorities’ attempts to capture him turned himself in Friday after waddling up to the local police station. The gray seal first appeared earlier this month in Shoe Pond in the city of Beverly, northeast of Boston.

Florida highway covered by Coors Light beer cans after a truck accident : NPR

A highway north of Tampa, Fla., had to close temporarily Wednesday morning after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light beer crashed. Minor injuries were reported.

The Weekly Dump

The Dump was a bit, uhhh, constipated? this week. No poop-worthy news was forthcoming.

Then There’s This

This journalist and her friends took a day off in Chicago — Ferris Bueller style | CBC Radio

Journalist Leigh Giangreco chronicles a Saturday spent tackling what might seem to be the impossible: taking a day off a la Ferris Bueller.

FDA warns people to not partake in the NyQuil Chicken Challenge : NPR

The challenge, which originated in part from a 2017 Twitter joke, is the subject of an FDA warning about unhealthy cooking challenges from TikTok.