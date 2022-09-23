Nebraska Women’s Basketball News: Sam Haiby Will Miss the 2022-23 Season

The Husker women’s basketball team got some horrible, terrible, no good, very bad news today. Senior team captain and All-Big Ten selection Sam Haiby will miss the 2022-23 season due to a leg injury.

Haiby has been known for her ability to make plays in clutch situations. When the shot clock is winding down, she is the one who should have the ball. Haiby is also a clear leader on the floor and off. She chose to come back for her bonus COVID year, so I’m sure this injury has disappointed her more than us fans.

Get well soon Sam!

From the athletic department: