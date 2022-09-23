Five Heart Podcast 296: The Bye Week Blues

Yes, we acknowledge and apologize for the shift in the schedule. We will meet again on Thursday night next week.

This week on the show, we recap Mickey Joseph’s first game at the helm, the dismal loss to #6 Oklahoma. We will talk about, among other things, unfair comparisons to a top ten Oklahoma team and a Sun Belt team that beat Nebraska the week prior.

Hoss will have some plays broken down for us. It would be nice if they were offensive plays from Nebraska’s first and most successful drive, but they’re like Sooner scores.

We’ll talk about Brent Venables, a real good mensch.

It’s the bye week, and HCMJ says this week is Nebraska vs Nebraska. Time to return to physical Nebraska football.

Rome wasn’t built in a day. It took at least a bye week.

