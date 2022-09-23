How to Watch: Top Games of Week Four Nebraska Bye

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the first bye week of the season this weekend, but there is still plenty of good football for fans of college ball to watch. In fact, since the 2022 Huskers aren’t playing Saturday, there is arguably better football available to watch as a result.

You ready, Tennessee?!



For the first time since 2016, we are headed to Knoxville to see @Vol_Football take on @GatorsFB. pic.twitter.com/aT6DB4ydOW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 18, 2022

Next week - BIG NOON KICKOFF is headed to Ann Arbor!



️ Saturday, Sept. 24 on FOX

10:00 AM ET - #BigNoonKickoff

12:00 PM ET - @TerpsFootball - @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/shHG6mEppI — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 17, 2022

There are a number of good matchups among Top-25 teams. You can find kickoff time, odds, and tv information below for all of them. All times are in central. Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book.

Central Michigan at Penn State - 11 a.m. - BTN - PSU -28, O/U 63

Kent State at Georgia - 11 a.m. - SECN+/ESPN+ - UGA -45, O/U 62.5

Maryland at Michigan - 11 a.m. - FOX - UM -17, O/U 64.5

Clemson at Wake Forest - 11 a.m. - ABC - Clemson -7, O/U 55.5

Baylor at Iowa State - 11 a.m. - ESPN2 - ISU -2.5, O/U 45.5

Rhode Island at Pitt - 11 a.m. - ACCN - TBA

Florida at Tennessee - 2:30 p.m. - ESPN - Tenn -10.5, O/U 62.5

Texas at Texas Tech - 2:30 p.m. - ESPN - UT -7, O/U 61

MTSU at Miami - 2:30 p.m. - ACCN - Miami -25.5, O/U 53.5

Oregon at Washington St - 3:00 p.m. - FOX - Oregon -6.5, O/U 57.5

Tulsa at Ole Miss - 3:00 p.m. - SECN - Ole Miss -21.5, O/U 65

N. Illinois at Kentucky - 6:00 p.m. - ESPN2 - UK -26.5, O/U 53

Arkansas at Texas A&M - 6:00 p.m. - ESPN - TA&M -2, O/U 48.5

Vanderbilt at Alabama - 6:30 p.m. - SECN - Bama -40.5, O/U 59

Wisconsin at Ohio State - 6:30 p.m. - ABC - OSU -19, O/U 57

UConn at NC State - 6:30 p.m. - ESPN3 - NCS -38, O/U 49.5

Kansas St at Oklahoma - 7:00 p.m. - FOX - Sooners -12.5, O/U 53

USC at Oregon St - 8:30 p.m. - PAC12 - USC -5.5, O/U 70.5

Wyoming at BYU - 9:15 p.m. - ESPN2 - BYU -21.5, O/U 50

Utah at Arizona St - 9:30 p.m. - ESPN - Utes -15.5, O/U 54

Stanford at Washington - 9:30 p.m. - FS1 - UW -13.5, O/U 63.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.