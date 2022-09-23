Friday Flakes: List of College and Universities with Nuclear Reactors Onsite

Well if you want to know what else Nebraska is behind, in regards to other schools, is that there is no nuclear reactor on site.

Here is a list of college and universities with nuclear reactors. Of course Texas A&M has two of them.

here's the list and I'm not sure which school I trust lest with a nuclear reactor on-site



Texas A&M having TWO nuclear reactors on site might explain Jimbo's contracthttps://t.co/4pBzTkH5Uf pic.twitter.com/yJ7IsHr9lV — Douglas Reyes-Ceroñ (@dreyesceron) September 22, 2022

Nebraska football: Huskers closing in on $300 milion MMR deal

The University of Nebraska Athletic Department is closing in on a 15-year, $300 million multimedia rights agreement with PlayFly Sports.

The NU Board of Regents will hear the proposal at their Sept. 30 meeting. The $300 million agreement would be one of the largest MMR deals ever with a university.

Nebraska football: A new-fill bye week ($)

It may be the bye week in Lincoln, but there has still been plenty of news around the Nebraska football program.

We break everything down in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Nebraska recruiting: Raiola offers 2024 OL Brandon Baker ($)

New Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph is recruiting like he’s not just interim head coach. He said in his press conference Tuesday that recruiting is the right thing to do right now and he won’t just let the ship go down. The Nebraska staff made a new offer to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive tackle Brandon Baker on Monday.

Considering the candidates: Dave Doeren's recruiting profile ($)

This week Husker247 is taking a closer look at several of the names expected to be involved in the search from the next Nebraska football coach.

On Thursday we look at one of the most consistent college football coaches in the country in NC State’s Dave Doeren, who has built a winner in Raleigh with seven winning seasons, including three nine-win campaigns, across nine total years.

2024 pitcher Chase Olson talks Nebraska baseball commitment

An increase in velocity helped 2024 Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) left-handed pitcher Chase Olson’s recruitment take off earlier this year and a long-term relationship with Nebraska baseball and its coaching staff helped to make Olson’s decision to commit to Nebraska an easy one this week.

Husker Mash: The recruiting beat goes on; the (ugly) and possibly wild West; punters in charge

Some Husker coaches are heading out on the road on Wednesday night, and among those who will log some recruiting miles in the days ahead will be Husker interim coach Mickey Joseph.

Sources - Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing season-long suspension for relationship with member of franchise's staff

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season for his role in a relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Utah student allegedly said she would blow up nuclear reactor if Utes football team lost

A University of Utah student was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor on campus if the Utes football team had lost to San Diego State over the weekend, according to radio station KSL in Utah.

Lookie what I just got pic.twitter.com/fZjAx2LRaa — CornNation (@CornNation) September 22, 2022

Rescue efforts are beginning in Tasmania to save more than 200 beached whales : NPR

About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania's west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the southeastern coast.

The pod, which is stranded on Ocean Beach, appear to be pilot whales and at least half are presumed to still be alive, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said Wednesday.

Some Researchers Are Looking for Bigfoot—Just Don’t Tell Anyone - WSJ

Enthusiasts from academics to Zumba instructors are dipping their toes into the Bigfoot world. ‘They’re kind of in the Sasquatch closet.’

Now that we have a king, these sorts of events will all take much longer, since he can only move along the floor one square at a time. #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/3MJ0FS2ch0 — David Smith (@David_Strathdee) September 19, 2022

You’re Weekly Shel Silverstein Poem

Runny’s Heading Rabits

Runny lent to the wibrary

And there were bundreds of hooks—

Bistory hooks, beography gooks,

And lots of bory stooks.

He looked them over one by one

And guess which one he took—

A bience scook? A boetry pook?

Oh, no — a bomic cook!