Nebraska Cornhuskers release 2022-2023 Television Schedule

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Southern at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-2023 Nebraska Cornhuskers’ men’s basketball team’s schedule was released in full earlier this month. However, fans are now able as of today to make plans for which television station or streaming platform is needed for tuning in to watch the team.

In all, 19 of the Huskers’ 20 Big Ten games will be available on BTN, as well as UNL’s non-conference matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 20. The network will also carry the first three days of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament from Chicago from March 8-10. The only Big Ten game not televised on BTN is the Sunday, Feb. 19 game against Maryland which will be on FS1 beginning at 4 p.m. (all times central).

Of Nebraska’s 20 Big Ten regular-season games, only two will have 8 p.m. tipoffs (Jan. 10 vs. Illinois; Feb. 28 vs. Michigan State), while all five of Nebraska’s weekend games will feature afternoon start times.

27 of Nebraska’s 31 regular-season games will be televised, as UNL’s games against St. John’s (Nov. 17) and Creighton (Dec. 4) as well as the three games in the ESPN Events Invitational had been announced previously (though some still remain TBA on station information). Start times and broadcast info for Nebraska’s games against Boston College and against Kansas State in Kansas City (Dec. 17) will be announced at a later date.

In addition, the Huskers will make four appearances on B1G+, beginning with the exhibition opener against Chadron State on Sunday, Oct. 23. UNL’s regular-season games against Maine and Omaha as well as the Battle in the Vault game against Queens University will be available online on B1G+.

You can find the full season schedule updated with tv information below.

Huskers 2022-23 TV Schedule

Date Opponent Location TV Event
Oct. 23 Chadron State (Exhbition) Lincoln, NE B1G+
Oct. 30 Colorado (Exhbition) Boulder, CO Charity Game
Nov. 7 Maine Lincoln, NE B1G+
No. 10 Omaha Lincoln, NE B1G+
Nov. 17 at St. John's Queens, NY FS1 Gavitt Tipoff Games
Nov. 20 Arkansas Pine-Bluff Lincoln, NE BTN
Nov. 24 Oklahoma Orlando, FL ESPN ESPN Events Invitational
Nov. 25 Memphis/Seton Hall Orlando, FL ESPNNEWS/ESPN2 ESPN Events Invitational
Nov. 27 TBA Orlando, FL TBA ESPN Events Invitational
Nov. 30 Boston College Lincoln, NE TBA ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Dec. 4 Creighton Omaha, NE FS1
Dec. 7 at Indiana Bloomington, IN BTN
Dec. 10 Purdue Lincoln, NE BTN
Dec. 17 Kansas State Kansas City, MO TBA
Dec. 20 Queens University of Charlotte B1G+ Battle in the Vault
Dec. 29 Iowa Iowa City, IA BTN
Jan. 3 at Michigan State East Lansing, MI BTN
Jan. 7 at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN BTN
Jan. 10 Illinois Lincoln, NE BTN
Jan. 13 at Purdue West Lafayette, IN BTN
Jan. 18 Ohio State Lincoln, NE BTN
Jan. 21 at Penn State University Park, PA BTN
Jan. 24 Northwestern Lincoln, NE BTN
Jan. 28 at Maryland College Park, MD BTN
Jan. 31 at Illinois Urbana-Champaign, IL BTN
Feb. 5 Penn State Lincoln, NE BTN
Feb. 8 at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI BTN
Feb. 11 Wisconsin Lincoln, NE BTN
Feb. 14 at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ BTN
Feb. 19 Maryland Lincoln, NE FS1
Feb. 25 Minnesota Lincoln, NE BTN
Feb. 28 Michigan State Lincoln, NE BTN
March 5 at Iowa Iowa City, IA BTN

