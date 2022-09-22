Nebraska Cornhuskers release 2022-2023 Television Schedule

The 2022-2023 Nebraska Cornhuskers’ men’s basketball team’s schedule was released in full earlier this month. However, fans are now able as of today to make plans for which television station or streaming platform is needed for tuning in to watch the team.

In all, 19 of the Huskers’ 20 Big Ten games will be available on BTN, as well as UNL’s non-conference matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 20. The network will also carry the first three days of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament from Chicago from March 8-10. The only Big Ten game not televised on BTN is the Sunday, Feb. 19 game against Maryland which will be on FS1 beginning at 4 p.m. (all times central).

Of Nebraska’s 20 Big Ten regular-season games, only two will have 8 p.m. tipoffs (Jan. 10 vs. Illinois; Feb. 28 vs. Michigan State), while all five of Nebraska’s weekend games will feature afternoon start times.

27 of Nebraska’s 31 regular-season games will be televised, as UNL’s games against St. John’s (Nov. 17) and Creighton (Dec. 4) as well as the three games in the ESPN Events Invitational had been announced previously (though some still remain TBA on station information). Start times and broadcast info for Nebraska’s games against Boston College and against Kansas State in Kansas City (Dec. 17) will be announced at a later date.

In addition, the Huskers will make four appearances on B1G+, beginning with the exhibition opener against Chadron State on Sunday, Oct. 23. UNL’s regular-season games against Maine and Omaha as well as the Battle in the Vault game against Queens University will be available online on B1G+.

You can find the full season schedule updated with tv information below.