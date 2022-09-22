Nebraska Nearing a 15 Year $300 Million Multi-Media Rights Agreement with Playfly

The Nebraska Athletic Department announced today that it has entered into a new 15-year multimedia rights agreement with Playfly Sports. The agreement is worth reportedly $300 million.

This will be the third Big Ten program to sign with Playfly Sports. The other two are Michigan State and Maryland.

Sean Callahan from Husker Online reported the following:

The payouts would start at $13 million in 2023-24 and increase to $23.2 million in the final year of the agreement. Nebraska would also receive $7.5 million in signing bonuses, $6.5 million in estimated royalties, $6 million in capital investments, and $2.25 million in NIL funding. Operations would be transitioned from Oct. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. NU currently runs its multi-media rights in-house. Before taking things in-house, Nebraska had a long-standing relationship with Learfield/IMG College from 2008 to 2021, which paid NU $12 million annually. Last spring, Nebraska verbally entered into a 12-year, $215 million agreement with JMI Sports, but that never got off the ground.

Here is the joint release between the Athletic Department and PlayFly: