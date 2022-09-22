Week 4: Odds For Every Big Ten Team And Interesting Games

Nebraska gets a bye week, giving Mickey Joseph a bit of time to work magic on this team.

What’s interesting?

Minnesota at Michigan State. The Gophers destroyed their first three opponents. Are they for real? This game will tell us a lot about whether PJ Fleck can win the Big Ten West.

Kansas is favored by 7.5 over Duke. Kansas is 3-0. This Leipold guy, is he the next guy for Nebraska?

Clemson is only favored by 7 over Wake Forest. Egad?

Iowa State is favored by 2.5 over Baylor. Our next head coach could be the winner of this game.

Texas A&M is favored by 1.5 over Arkansas. Jimbo Fisher’s buyout is $97M. What friggin’ idiot signed up for that?

Thursday Night

Chattanooga at Illinois - 7:30 PM, BTN

Illinois is favored by 18.5 - OU is 62

Saturday

11:00 AM

Maryland at Michigan - FOX

Michigan is favored by 17 - OU is 64.5

Central Michigan at Penn State - BTN

Penn State is favored by 27.5 - OU is 63

2:30 PM

Minnesota at Michigan State - BTN

Michigan State is favored by 2.5 - OU is 51

Indiana at Cincinnati - ESPN2

Cincinnati is favored by 17 - OU is 57.5

6:00 PM

Iowa at Rutgers - FS1

No odds? Clearly they don’t know what to do with exceptional punting.

6:30 PM

Wisconsin at Ohio State - ABC

Ohio State is favored by 19 - OU is 57

Florida Atlantic at Purdue - BTN

Purdue is favored by 20 - OU is 61.5

Miami, Ohio At Northwestern - BTN (alternate)

Northwestern is favored by 7 - OU is 50

