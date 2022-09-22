Thursday Night College & NFL Game Thread

Good evening folks and welcome to the first day of fall! Tonight I am post NFL and college football as some of you enjoy the big boys to the littler than big boy football.

The evening starts off with two games going off at 6:30pm CST. ON ESPN2 we have Coastal Carolina versus Georgia State. The interest here is that Coastal Carolina’s coach, Jamey Chadwell, is being mentioned as “possible” coach for Nebraska. So, maybe check it out to see how his hybrid option offense is run.

Next to it over on ESPN is West Virginia at Virginia Tech. Now this might have been an interesting game in lets say 2009 but it’s 2022. West Virginia is 1-2 and Virginia Tech is 2-1. Both teams need the win and it’s kind of a tossup on who will win it. The victors in the matchup get the Black Diamond Trophy. It symbolizes the coal industry in the area that both colleges reside in.

If you want something a little later then I suggest Chattanooga at Illinois at 7:30pm CST. The Mocs are 3-0 and the Illini are 2-1. If the Illini want a bowl bid then I suggest they win this game as conference play is right around the corner.

Also, the Pittsburgh Steelers hiking up to Cleveland to take on the Browns at 7:30pm if you like pro ball on Prime Video.

Enjoy!